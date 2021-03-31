Alleviate food allergies

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Food allergy is an abnormal response to food triggered by the body’s immune system. They are most common in children but certain types of food can also affect people who are older

Symptoms

Symptoms of an allergic reaction involve skin, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract

Swelling in mouth

Itching

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain and cramps

Trouble breathing

Tightening of the throat

Weak pulse

Dizziness

Pale colouring of skin

While any food can cause allergy, common allergy triggers are

Peanuts

Sea foods (shellfish)

Wheat

Soy

Milk

Eggs

Tree nuts

Seeds (sesame/mustard)

Causes

When you have a food allergy, your immune system mistakenly identifies the specific substance in food as harmful. In response, it triggers cells to release an antibody (IgE) to neutralise the allergy-causing food substance. The next time you eat even the minimum quantity of food, IgE antibodies signal your immune system to release a chemical, histamine, into your bloodstream, causing allergy symptoms.

The causes can be

Family history

Other allergies: If you have are already allergic to one food, you may be of increased risk of becoming allergic to other foods

Age: Food allergy are common in children.

Asthma/breathing trouble: Asthma and food allergy occur together. Food allergy can severe the breathing problem.

Prevention

The best way to prevent allergic reaction is to avoid foods that cause symptoms

Know what you are eating and drinking; read food label carefully

Consult with doctor and carry medicine

Carry meal or snacks before leaving home

Avoid outside foods

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic