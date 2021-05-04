A deity made of fig wood

Chithra Madhavan By

The Vanamutti Perumal (Vishnu) temple in Kozhikuthi near Mayiladuthurai is unique since the presiding deity is made of atti (fig) wood. Images of Vishnu in temples are usually made of stone, although those of wood are also occasionally known.

According to tradition lore, Vanamutti Perumal gave Darshan to a devotee named Pippalar Maharishi whose image is worshipped here. The imposing and majestic image of Vanamutti Perumal, approximately 14 feet in height, is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands.

His lower right hand is in abhaya hasta, blessing devotees and lower left hand rests on a mace (gada). On His chest is a noticible Srivatsa mark, indicating the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. To the left of this deity, is a stone image of Bhumi Devi.

The entire image of Vanamutti Perumal, including the crown (kiritam) is said to have been carved out of a single atti (fig) tree.

Even details of ornaments have been carved directly on the wood image which has been covered with natural vegetable colour as a preservative. The temple authorities aver that the roots of the tree can still be seen beneath the pedestal on which Perumal stands.

The Tamil name 'Vanamutti' means ‘reaching up to the sky’ and it does indeed seem as if this deity is doing so. The processional image, worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal, is with consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. The temple has sanctums for Garuda, Sudarsana, Yoga Narasimha, Narthana Krishna, Varadaraja Perumal and Hanuman.

A few ancient inscriptions are seen here, one of which has been embedded at the base of the new three-tier Rajagopuram while the other is found on an ancient round carving in granite. According to the temple authorities, one of these inscriptions mentions that there were 51 Saturdays in one particular year and ten Vedic scholars were to be fed in this temple on these Saturdays.

Know your city

Kozhikuthi is approximately 6km from Mayiladuthurai en route to Kumbakonam.

Coordinates: 11°10′N 79°65′E

Temple tank

The pushkarini is known as the Vishwa Pushkarini.

Annual festival

The Brahmotsavam is celebrated for six days in the month of Thai

Vimanam

The superstructure above the sanctum is called Chattra Vimanam.

(The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture)