Work out at home

BENGALURU : Over the last year, workout from home has become a norm. To begin with, the options available for workouts are plenty. There are many apps that provide great workout options with the best trainers and there are many personal trainers providing training on various platforms like zoom. So the availability is plenty. It is extremely convenient. One does not need to travel to the gym anymore. Just workout when you feel like it or when you find the time.

Lunch break workouts while at the office were unheard off. But now a 20-minute workout just before you have lunch is totally doable. And you can get a great workout in 20 minutes too. So accessibility is sorted. It is a click away. It is also extremely affordable. Online workouts are way cheaper than offline ones. Monthly memberships are as little as 500/- which is almost negligible for the sake of your health. Personal training and small group personal training have also become extremely affordable.

So everyone who has just started out or is planning to start, really cannot and should not have any excuses. It’s truly more available, accessible and affordable that online food orders. So where do you start if you are a beginner? Start slow - pick an activity that is 20 minutes or 30 minutes. Engage in the workout thrice a week. Rest of the days try to be active by ensuring you hit anything between 6,000 to 10,000 steps. That’s a great start right there.

Gradually as weeks progress, make it four days and then five days a week, and keep the step count on. Start with an activity you enjoy - this will simply ensure you stick to it. It will ensure you are consistent and that’s what you really need. Pick yoga if that’s what you love, or dance if that’s what makes you happy.

But always start with your favourite routine and try a few different activities to identify your favourite. Regular, consistent exercise coupled with eating home cooked food will help everyone achieve their fitness goals. Just being healthy or losing weight or gaining muscle, its all possible right at home. One of the online workout apps to explore is cultpass. Live, available on the Cult.Fit App. (The author is a fitness expert with Cure.fit)