STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late

Our analysis indicates that the 'numerical mortality peak of the second wave' will occur soon - within the next one week - and from then on, the number of deaths will steadily decline.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

We published an article on the momentum of the second wave of Covid-19 in India on May 13 and concluded that the numerical peak of the second wave got over on May 6. It has been suggested that this may be artifactual because the daily number of tests for Covid-19 has come down in some states and therefore the number of new cases may be underestimated. However, the fact that the test positivity rate is also decreasing (from 22.6% on May 8 to 19% on May 15) concurrent with the decline in number of new cases supports our contention that the second wave peak is over. Is there any other corroborating evidence that it is over?

We applied the same technique that we used to track the momentum of the second wave - acceleration-deceleration graph - for analysing deaths during the second wave using a seven-day rolling average. Our graph shows that acceleration of deaths due to Covid-19 peaked in India on April 28 and from then onwards, there has been a decline in the speed with which mortality figures were increasing. Our analysis indicates that the 'numerical mortality peak of the second wave' will occur soon - within the next one week - and from then on, the number of deaths will steadily decline. 

The time interval between the momentum peak of the second wave on April 21 and the acceleration peak of mortality on April 28 is the average lag time between diagnosis of infection and death in India. Normally it would take about three weeks from infection to death. The shortened lag time indicates that patients are being diagnosed late, maybe because they do not get tested as soon as they have symptoms due to the temporary stigma and fear of social exclusion that the diagnosis entails.

The practical implication of our observation is that we are likely to see a decrease in demands for oxygen, hospital admissions, ICU beds and drugs like remdesivir in the next two-three weeks.

It is very important to encourage people, particularly those who are unvaccinated and those at high risk of serious disease and death - the elderly and people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart, liver or kidney disease - not to ignore mild symptoms but to get tested early so that admission delays are avoided and specific therapy instituted in time to save lives.

Individual states and districts are likely to have differing rates of acceleration of mortality; they would do well to analyse their mortality data using our technique to formulate and implement regional policy.

Dr M S Seshadri 
Medical Director, Thirumalai Mission Hospital, Ranipet and former Professor of Medicine and Clinical Endocrinology, CMC, Vellore.

Dr T Jacob John
Former professor of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore.

(mandalam.seshadri@gmail.com, tjacobjohn@yahoo.co.in)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India covid deaths India covid recovery rate India covid peak Covid second wave India Dr T Jacob John Dr MS Seshadri
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp