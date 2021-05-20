STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Deities praised by saints and bards

The Kayarohana Svami (Siva) temple in Nagapattinam is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil hymns of the Nayanmars (famous devotees of Siva).

Published: 20th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI:  The Kayarohana Svami (Siva) temple in Nagapattinam is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil hymns of the Nayanmars (famous devotees of Siva). The Nayanmars, Appar, Thirugnanasambandar and Sundaramurti Nayanar visited this temple. A festival is celebrated here annually during the Tamil month of Avani for Athipatha Nayanar, a fisherman who was born in Nagapattinam and attained Mukti here.

The ancient names of Kayarohana Svami as mentioned in inscriptions are Thirukkaronam Udaiya Mahadevar, Thirukaronam Udaiyar and Alagavitanka Perumal (Sundara Vitankar). Since God Siva here gave moksha to a devotee named Pundarika with his mortal body He is called Kayarohana Ishwara. Kayam in Samskrit means ‘body’ and arohanam is ‘to ascend’. The Siva Linga is said to be Svayambhu (self-manifested). Muthusavami Dikshitar has composed Kayarohanesam in Devagandharam and Siva Kayarohanam in Rudrapriya on Kayarohana Svami.

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

It is believed that God Indra asked Muchukunda, an ardent Siva devotee, to select an image of Somaskanda from seven similar images. When Muchukunda chose the right one, Siva gave him all seven. These were enshrined in seven sacred places (Sapta Vitanka Sthalam), including Nagapattinam. A ritual dance is associated with each Sthalam and in this temple it is Paravara-taranga Natanam (dancing like the waves of the ocean).

The famous sanctum for Neelayathakshi (Goddess Parvati) is one of the 64 Shakti Pithams. Saint Thyagaraja has composed Evaru Theliya in Ragam Todi and Karmame Bala in Saveri; Shyama Sasti has sung Neelayadakshi in Ragam Paras; Muthusavami Dikshitar has composed Amba Neelayathakshi in Ragam Nilambari while Ponnaiyah of the Thanjavur Quartet composed Nee Arulayo Thaye Neelayatakshi in Ragam Bhairavi in praise of this Goddess. This temple has an image of Subramanya with 12 hands, praised by Arunagirinathar author of Thirupugazh.

This temple has many donative inscriptions, especially of the Chola times. An epigraph belonging to the reign of  Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE) mentions the gift of a jewel by an agent of the ruler of Srivijaya (famous Empire of Southeast Asia).

 Temple tank 
The pushkarini is called Pundarikaksha Tirtham

Sthala Vriksham
 The sacred tree here is the mango tree

Know your city

The Kayarohana Svami temple in is the heart of Nagapattinam town
Coordinates: 10°77 N 79°83 E

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp