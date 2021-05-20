Deities praised by saints and bards

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: The Kayarohana Svami (Siva) temple in Nagapattinam is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil hymns of the Nayanmars (famous devotees of Siva). The Nayanmars, Appar, Thirugnanasambandar and Sundaramurti Nayanar visited this temple. A festival is celebrated here annually during the Tamil month of Avani for Athipatha Nayanar, a fisherman who was born in Nagapattinam and attained Mukti here.

The ancient names of Kayarohana Svami as mentioned in inscriptions are Thirukkaronam Udaiya Mahadevar, Thirukaronam Udaiyar and Alagavitanka Perumal (Sundara Vitankar). Since God Siva here gave moksha to a devotee named Pundarika with his mortal body He is called Kayarohana Ishwara. Kayam in Samskrit means ‘body’ and arohanam is ‘to ascend’. The Siva Linga is said to be Svayambhu (self-manifested). Muthusavami Dikshitar has composed Kayarohanesam in Devagandharam and Siva Kayarohanam in Rudrapriya on Kayarohana Svami.

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

It is believed that God Indra asked Muchukunda, an ardent Siva devotee, to select an image of Somaskanda from seven similar images. When Muchukunda chose the right one, Siva gave him all seven. These were enshrined in seven sacred places (Sapta Vitanka Sthalam), including Nagapattinam. A ritual dance is associated with each Sthalam and in this temple it is Paravara-taranga Natanam (dancing like the waves of the ocean).

The famous sanctum for Neelayathakshi (Goddess Parvati) is one of the 64 Shakti Pithams. Saint Thyagaraja has composed Evaru Theliya in Ragam Todi and Karmame Bala in Saveri; Shyama Sasti has sung Neelayadakshi in Ragam Paras; Muthusavami Dikshitar has composed Amba Neelayathakshi in Ragam Nilambari while Ponnaiyah of the Thanjavur Quartet composed Nee Arulayo Thaye Neelayatakshi in Ragam Bhairavi in praise of this Goddess. This temple has an image of Subramanya with 12 hands, praised by Arunagirinathar author of Thirupugazh.

This temple has many donative inscriptions, especially of the Chola times. An epigraph belonging to the reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE) mentions the gift of a jewel by an agent of the ruler of Srivijaya (famous Empire of Southeast Asia).

Temple tank

The pushkarini is called Pundarikaksha Tirtham

Sthala Vriksham

The sacred tree here is the mango tree

Know your city

The Kayarohana Svami temple in is the heart of Nagapattinam town

Coordinates: 10°77 N 79°83 E

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture