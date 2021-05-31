STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A new approach to encourage industry in Kerala 

The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship found 1,178 such offenses punishable by imprisonment and that a median MSME with 100 workers has 452 compliances, has to maintain 50 labour registers, etc

Published: 31st May 2021 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)

Pinarayi Vijayan, who was recently elected as the chief minister of Kerala for a second term, did the unthinkable: He dropped all his previous Cabinet ministers and brought in fresh faces. The message seems to be a new vision and a new agenda, with a team raring to go.

His immediate priority will be to contain Covid and the related economic downturn with a slew of welfare measures. The remaining part of this year may be devoted mostly to firefighting. At some point, however, he will have to turn his attention to business and industry to get back employment and economic growth. The most tempting response to the problems of this sector would be offering packages with subsidies and concessions. But such an approach might hit the resource crunch wall and get delayed.

The government can kindle entrepreneurial spirits in Kerala if it makes its intentions clear that businesses (and this includes tourism and IT) are welcome in the state. To do this, I suggest an approach of ‘survive, revive and thrive’: survive the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns and loss of business; revive business as and when opportunities open up; and thrive on a long-term sustainable basis. Such an approach requires a carefully designed strategy based on an in-depth analysis of existing businesses (I exclude the public sector here) and a clear way forward for the next five, if not ten, years. 

One important part of such a strategy is to simplify, digitise and decriminalise. It is about the ease of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Centre publishes a BRAP (Business Reform Action Plan) ranking list. Kerala ranks 28th in the list in 2020. The only major state ranked below Kerala is Odisha, which is catching up fast. One can always argue that these rankings are based on national indices and Kerala’s situation is different. There cannot, however, be any question on the need for reforms in the ease of doing business in Kerala. 

What does this imply? 
1. Simplify: Simplify all processes related to the setting up of and managing day-to-day affairs. Start with simplification of  forms, easier filing of returns and reducing the compliance burden

2. Digitise: Make provisions for filing applications/returns digitally. Reply digitally to digital requests. This involves a concerted effort to delegate authority and holding officers accountable. Track applications and their disposal digitally and exercise control where required, but monitor all cases.

3. Decriminalise: Criminalising every omission or commission is against good governance and business confidence. This attitude of ‘prosecute, prosecute’ comes from a mindset of the yesteryears. Today, compliance with the law can be ensured through different methods. It is another matter that most of these criminal cases do not end up in convictions either.

The Centre has suggested an action plan under BRAP to guide states to improve the ease of doing business. This is a detailed to-do list with 301 action points that encompass key areas like investment enablers and single-window systems for licenses, land administration, change in land use, etc., and includes specific ones for selected industries including film shooting.

The Punjab experiment:
Punjab was also placed low in the list (19). It used the lockdown time to do some serious thinking on the issue. It had help from outside, particularly from a committee of experts advising the chief minister (part-time, honorary basis) and the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME). The committee came out with the three-pronged strategy: “simplify, digitise, decriminalise”. A group of experts painstakingly went through a plethora of laws and rules that inhibit the establishment and growth of business and industry. Let me cite just one gem of a rule.

Section 20 of the Factories Act allows for the provision of spittoons: “In every factory, there shall be provided a sufficient number of spittoons in convenient places and they shall be maintained in a clean and hygienic condition.” Kerala Factories Rules (Section 50) says: “The number and location of the spittoons to be provided shall be to the satisfaction of the Inspector.” Any violation is subject to Section 92 of the Act, which prescribes a maximum punishment of imprisonment of up to two years!

The team from GAME found 1,178 such offenses punishable by imprisonment. They also found that a median MSME with 100 workers has 452 compliances, has to maintain 50 labour registers and is subject to a host of licenses (70 across all sectors), mostly requiring periodic renewal.

The Punjab government decided: 
1. To remove imprisonment terms from 308 ‘low risk’ provisions, ending the risk of prosecution and imprisonment for entrepreneurs and reducing pressure on the law and order system;

2. To reduce the number of labour registers an entrepreneur must maintain from 50 to 14, along with a single digital form for the ones who prefer a digital interface;

3. To ensure timely delivery of key licenses and permits, as prescribed under the Punjab Transparency Act, 2018.

This, for them, is just the beginning! Kerala, in turn, can start with the following: 
1. State clearly that the new government intends to cut through red tape and remove all discretionary powers in the MSME context.

2. Constitute a small group to catalogue all compliance requirements, list all licenses required by them, list out all registers and forms required to be filled in by them and catalogue all offences with imprisonment terms applicable to MSMEs.

3. Set up an advisory group (honorary, part-time members) to suggest a major reduction in the above.

4. Conduct a process audit of five key departments and reduce process time for sanctions/renewals.

5. Lay down a clear road map to simplify, digitise and decriminalise!

A bold beginning in this direction could give the new government a head start.

T Nanda Kumar
Retired IAS officer, former Secretary to Govt of India and a member of Punjab CM’s Advisory Council
(nandu_tn@yahoo.com)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala trade Kerala government Pinarayi Vijayan MSMEs Entrepreneurship
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp