Making a case for ‘rich girl hair’ 

If beach hair went to finishing school, it would probably be rich girl hair. Allow me to elaborate. Rich girl hair, when done right, essentially looks low-maintenance but also like they have all their crap together and all of yours too. It’s hair that’s done and also undone. Glamorous but nonchalant.

It’s the hair on the head of a girl who doesn’t really have to work for a living but likes to feel useful so she flitters between jobs with nothing really at stake — she’s carefree, effortless, she’s got one of those shiny black Amex metal cards. Mostly, I would like one of those shiny metal Amexes.

Despite the classist references, rich girl hair at its core, is hair with that freshly blown-out shine, languid, non-uniform waves and an ever so slight soft bend, as if you’ve slept in your curls till noon — because what work week?

Unfortunately for me, my hair is not one to take kindly to the rich girl hair. Soft curls don’t hold for longer than an hour till they turn back straight. Somehow my hairdresser always ends up doing too much curl, no nonchalant bends. So I try it at home for hours. Ok minutes. I’m not very patient. At the end I get so frustrated that I shove it back in a ponytail where it stays the whole day.

It’s like I always say: life works something out when you least expect it. When I take my hair out of the tie, there’s a bend in it. Right at the nape of my neck, aka rich girl mark. A miracle born out of pure frustration. Anyway, if chance happenings aren’t for you, and if you have long hair that’s straight or slightly wavy— this is a relatively easy style to replicate. Work in random sections. It’s a forgiving look since the curls don’t have to be in the same direction or length.

It’s also imperative to gently brush the hair out to smoothen it so the sections aren’t all clumped together. If you’re worried that the brushing will undo all your hard work, rub some styling cream in your hands and run your fingers through lightly.

I’d suggest using Arata’s hair styling cream which holds soft styles quite well. It’s made with a particularly nourishing blend of oils and flax seeds, and leaves the hair with a beautiful shine. I truly live by this golden rule: anything that can be tied into a bow should be tied into a bow. A nice satin one works well with rich girl hair — a cutely packaged fashion move which could unravel at any moment! How effortless is that?

