Rebel edition: Beauty vs boyfriend

This is also how the smaller parts of my life suddenly opened up to a whole new world of rebellious possibilities.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:08 AM

For some disconcerting reason, boyfriends stop functioning efficiently after a few years. Unlike dishwashers, they don’t come with an extended warranty, so you get stuck with this being, who instead of sweeping you off your feet, now grumbles to lift his off the table.

How do you survive a relationship without going to jail? The last few months of quarantine have seen my partner and I playing a new game, called, “Why Are You Doing It That Way?” There are no winners, and we often glare at each other from different corners of the room by the end of it, but oh well.

In another episode of 'Put Things Where You Are Not Supposed To Put Them', I used hyaluronic acid serum on my scalp, instead of my face. 

Like most questionable ideas, this too, has been inspired from TikTok. The concept of hyaluronic acid in hair-care definitely isn’t new, and there are plenty of shampoos, treatments and serums with the boosting ingredient. It essentially works by binding moisture on to strands to encourage a smoother, frizz-free hair. Using straight-up hyaluronic acid might seem a little strange, not to mention wasteful if it doesn’t work.

For the uninitiated, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it draws moisture from the air and locks it in. It can hold roughly 1,000 times its weight in water, so you can probably imagine how well it works with your in-shower haircare routine. For the sake of journalism and beauty, I’ve been using a trusty bottle of Earth Rhythm’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum as a pre-shower treatment for the past few weeks. I dampen my hair, apply this on my scalp, brush it out (spreading the serum down to the roots) and wash it off after 10 minutes. 

This is a particularly good ingredient to experiment with if you, like me, have frizzy hair. It has been working little wonders on hydrating my otherwise dry hair, making it hydrated and much easier to work with. 

Now on to the big question: do you require a dedicated serum for it? Maybe not, especially considering how your serum might contain other ingredients that aren’t the best for your hair. I’d definitely recommend incorporating the ingredient in your regime though. Scan your ingredient list, and if you’re still figuring out if a product contains hyaluronic acid or not, look for the term “sodium hyaluronate.”

For everything else, like fussy boyfriends, I’d suggest not hating each other on the same day and having separate Amazon accounts. More anon. 

