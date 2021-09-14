Temple where Goddess Lakshmi is predominant

Chithra Madhavan By

The Pundarikaksha Perumal (Vishnu) temple in Thiruvellarai (traditionally known as Shvetagiri Kshetram), is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu praised in the Tamil verses (pasurams) of the Azhvars (the 12 important Vishnu devotees). Periazhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar have eulogised the deity.

The Sthala-Puranam of this temple connects it with Sibi Chakravarti, an ancestor of God Rama. The principal deity, Pundarikaksha Perumal in a standing posture, facing east, and holding a prayoga Chakra (ready to be hurled), is on a small hill which has 59 steps leading to the top. On either side of Perumal are Surya (Sun God) and Chandra (Moon God) fanning Him.

To Pundarikaksha’s right is Garuda and to the left is Adisesha, both in human form, while seated in front of Perumal are Sage Markandeya and Goddess Bhudevi. Interestingly, the entrance to Perumal’s sanctum has two entrances called Uttarayana Vasal (kept open from mid-January to mid-June ) and Dakshinayana Vasal open from mid-June to mid-January). Another entrance is famously known as Nazhi Ketta Vasal where Goddess Lakshmi is said to have asked Perumal the reason for the delay in returning to the temple after his visit to the village.

The main image of Goddess Lakshmi (Thayar) is worshipped in a separate sanctum as Shenbagavalli and Pankaja Selvi while the utsava-murti (processional deity) of this Goddess is called Pankajavalli. She wears a salagrama mala which is very rare as usually only Vishnu wears this garland. This deity has all the first rights in this temple just as in the Srinivasa Perumal temple in Nachiyarkovil near Kumbakonam. During the utsavams (festivals), the image of Thayar will proceed first, and Perumal follows.

When Ramanujacharya (Udayavar) spent a long time here, at the request of Perumal, the prasadam (food offering) from the Thayar sanctum was sent to this great Acharya (preceptor). Even today, the prasadam is taken from Pankaja Selvi’s shrine to that of Ramanujacharya. Among the many tanks, the one in Swastika design, is famous.

Birthplace of Acharyas

Two Vaishnava preceptors —Veeyakondan and Engalazhvan — were from Thiruvellarai

Inscriptions

Epigraphs of the Pallava, Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara times are found in Thiruvellarai