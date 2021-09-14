STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Temple where Goddess Lakshmi is predominant

At the Vishnu temple in Thiruvellarai, you’ll find Surya, Chandra, Adisesha and Garuda in unique roles

Published: 14th September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Pundarikaksha Perumal (Vishnu) temple in Thiruvellarai (traditionally known as Shvetagiri Kshetram), is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu praised in the Tamil verses (pasurams) of the Azhvars (the 12 important Vishnu devotees). Periazhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar have eulogised the deity. 

The Sthala-Puranam of this temple connects it with Sibi Chakravarti, an ancestor of God Rama. The principal deity, Pundarikaksha Perumal in a standing posture, facing east, and holding a prayoga Chakra (ready to be hurled), is on a small hill which has 59 steps leading to the top. On either side of Perumal are Surya (Sun God) and Chandra (Moon God) fanning Him.

To Pundarikaksha’s right is Garuda and to the left is Adisesha, both in human form, while seated in front of Perumal are Sage Markandeya and Goddess Bhudevi. Interestingly, the entrance to Perumal’s sanctum has two entrances called Uttarayana Vasal (kept open from mid-January to mid-June ) and Dakshinayana Vasal open from mid-June to mid-January). Another entrance is famously known as Nazhi Ketta Vasal where Goddess Lakshmi is said to have asked Perumal the reason for the delay in returning to the temple after his visit to the village.

The main image of Goddess Lakshmi (Thayar) is worshipped in a separate sanctum as Shenbagavalli and Pankaja Selvi while the utsava-murti (processional deity) of this Goddess is called Pankajavalli. She wears a salagrama mala which is very rare as usually only Vishnu wears this garland. This deity has all the first rights in this temple just as in the Srinivasa Perumal temple in Nachiyarkovil near Kumbakonam. During the utsavams (festivals), the image of Thayar will proceed first, and Perumal follows.

When Ramanujacharya (Udayavar) spent a long time here, at the request of Perumal, the prasadam (food offering) from the Thayar sanctum was sent to this great Acharya (preceptor). Even today, the prasadam is taken from Pankaja Selvi’s shrine to that of Ramanujacharya. Among the many tanks, the one in Swastika design, is famous.

Birthplace of Acharyas 
Two Vaishnava preceptors —Veeyakondan and Engalazhvan — were from Thiruvellarai

Inscriptions
Epigraphs of the Pallava, Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara times are found in Thiruvellarai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp