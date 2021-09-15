STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Living a ‘good’ life

An enriching life mainly speaks about interesting experiences.  Dr Purnima Nagaraja

Published: 15th September 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: Most of us live our lives in anticipation of ‘enriched’ experiences, fun, happiness and purpose. Those who live what others term as ‘routine’ lives, live in fear of criticism and feel inferior that their lives are not as ‘enriched’ as their friends’ and families’.

Blame social media if you must, but pictures of vacations, treks, pilgrimages, game resorts, mountain cabins and foreign travel can make anyone envious and also question their own bland existence. 
The pandemic has also brought in its own mantra of social service, helping the poor and fighting for hospital beds, which again made us feel that we are lesser mortals who aren’t doing enough to enrich our lives and the lives of others. Today, we seem to believe that one must live up to the expectations of others in order to have a ‘great’ life. So, we plan vacations beyond our financial capacity, perform Instagrammable weddings, throw parties that look good on social media and still wonder why we feel empty inside.

What does a great life look like to us? A close-knit family like in the coffee ads? A steady job? A beautiful house that needs hours of labour to maintain? Children who are picture perfect with high grades? Family vacations to exotic places? Making a difference to the world by acts of altruism or splendid research? Activism, perhaps?

Is it a life of pleasure (hedonism) or a sense of purpose (eudaimonia) and the sense of pride one feels when making a difference to others’ lives. 
Recent research suggests that a good life doesn’t have to be happy, meaningful or even fun. Today, it has many alternatives that are not focused on Aristotle’s theories of personal happiness or gain, or even altruism, a sense of purpose or fulfillment. It’s just a life that is ‘psychologically rich.’

Now, what is a psychologically rich life? It broadly means that one can derive richness in life through changes in perspectives of how society views life. An enriching life mainly speaks about interesting experiences. 

Psychological enrichment doesn’t have to be an expensive or a fun pursuit. It can mean simple things such as surviving this pandemic, having fruitful discussions at work, spending quality time with the family and oneself, exploring the bylanes of your neighbourhood or even bereavement or loss in the family.  Over time, one realises that if we allow ourselves to experience only narrow modules and societal ideologies of what a good life should be, we are shutting out vast richness and psychological experiences that can actually be life-changing.

(The author is a mental health professional and psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic)

Add psychological richness to you life 

Break free of the routine life a few times a year
Encourage kids to read books other than textbooks, explore concepts and ideas
Allow your family to follow their own ideologies 
Accept people, their lives, ideas and experiences
Understand that the world or social media doesn’t really care about you, your achievements or your life
Lastly, form your own experiences, ‘live’ every experience

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp