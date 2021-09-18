STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

One pore at a time

Let’s be honest, we’re no strangers to being self destructive in the name of beauty.

Published: 18th September 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Let’s be honest, we’re no strangers to being self destructive in the name of beauty. Tweezing, flat iron burns and magnifying mirrors included. It’s time to step away from these demonic mirrors, ladies. I’m not thrilled to admit this, but up until a few years ago, I used to spend time studying my face in these mirrors…looking for clogged pores and stray hair, and then take not one, but two pairs of tweezers — one slanted and one pointed — and go at it. I’d perform mini surgeries on myself with a frightening amount of pressure, picking on every pore into oblivion.

For the next time you’re pressed up against these intense 10x mirrors, bringing in the Great Eyebrow Tragedy of 2021; I request for you to remember two things. First being, nobody you actually want in your life (besides a toddler with no sense of personal space) is going to be that up close in your face. No one on this planet is going to notice the crap you’re inspecting, I promise. Secondly, torturing your skin, squeezing every last pore until it’s damaged, inflamed and bacteria-ridden is hardly the solution.

These anxiety tools from hell promise little apart from distorting your reality, one pore at a time. In fact, the things you are ferociously picking on, thinking are whiteheads, might not even be whiteheads. “To the untrained eye, milia and whiteheads look similar, and can be tempting to extract at home, leading to worsening of the condition. Skin lesions like milia require proper dermatological intervention,” says Dr. Geetika Goyal, consultant at Clinic Dermatech.

Then you also have the confusion between blackheads and sebaceous filaments aka pores with sebum in them. Allow me to explain: your pores produce sebum to keep skin hydrated. Removing it via extraction or alcohol laden toners which dry out the skin, sends signals to your body that it isn’t, in fact, producing enough sebum and needs to amp up production. So, more sebum comes your way. It’s a nasty cycle, really. When you treat these filaments like you would a blackhead, or when you start extracting at home, you essentially run the risk of stretching your pores out, inviting a whole new world of dirt and bacteria. There you have it: stop squeezing. Throw out your extractor. Burn the magnifying mirrors. Or you know… give it to someone you don’t like, I won’t tell if you don’t!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp