How BJP’s moves in Manipur have boomeranged

Pradip Phanjoubam By

For whatever reason, the ruling BJP was the last among the major parties in contention in the forthcoming elections to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to release its election manifesto. It was also the last to announce its list of candidates for the 60-member House. For a party in power in the state and at the Centre, and therefore the strongest contender, this is rather intriguing, but the answers are not entirely impossible to fathom.

Both of these events betray certain inherent problems in the party. The first is of being overweight on account of a spree of encouraged defections from other parties to swell its ranks, leading to the unenviable situation of several candidates fighting for each of the party’s 60 tickets. The second has to do with the state BJP’s lack of autonomy from the party’s central command in taking decisions even on local issues.

Since the issue of the delayed manifesto is more recent, the document having been released only on February 17, just 11 days before the first of the two phases of polling on February 28, it deserves a closer look first. The second phase of polling is scheduled for March 5.

Following the botched ambush on December 4 near Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district by Army para commandos based in Jorhat, leaving 14 civilians dead, demands for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958, a draconian law reviled across the Northeast, returned from a longish hibernation explosively.

The Central government, however, indicated strongly that it would not concede to the popular demand. By a Supreme Court directive, the Act requires a review every six months, and in Nagaland, amidst the Oting outrage, AFSPA’s last lease was due to lapse. Despite a unanimous decision of the Nagaland Assembly to stand against further extension of the Act, the Centre intervened to extend the state’s disturbed area status, and with it AFSPA, for another six months from December 30.

In Manipur, interestingly, the last extension of AFSPA lapsed on November 30, but probably not wanting to annoy the public ahead of the election, the state government pretended amnesia and did nothing. Oting and its aftermath made this all the more sensitive, but the state’s BJP government saw what the Centre did in Nagaland. Probably instructions also came to it directly from the party high command to do the needful, and on January 8, a month and eight days after it lapsed, the Manipur government decided to extend the state’s disturbed area status and AFSPA.

Quite atrociously, this extension was with retrospective effect from December 1 and valid for one year, disregarding the Supreme Court’s recommendation for half-yearly reviews. Legal experts are of the opinion that the retrospective extension of any law is untenable and goes against Article 20(1) of the Constitution. They also point out that this is a very bad precedent, for now, a person can be convicted for any act perfectly legal at the time of their commission by making a law that prohibits it and then retrospectively applying the law.

Unfortunately for the state BJP, this was about the time other political parties were releasing their election manifestos, and all of them responded to the popular sentiment and promised a campaign to have AFSPA repealed. Quite obviously the state BJP was in a quandary for it had just a week or so ago extended AFSPA in anticipation of what the party’s central command would want, and therefore could not, with any sense of sanity, say it stood against AFSPA.

In the week before the BJP manifesto was released, state party leaders including the Chief Minister N Biren Singh tried to soften public attitude, saying his government too, if it returns, will ultimately try and convince the Centre that AFSPA should be repealed but for now such a move was not appropriate.

Sure enough, when the BJP manifesto was finally released, the single-sheet declaration was completely silent on AFSPA. As to whether this will have an impact on the BJP’s electoral prospects is not so straightforward, for, in Manipur and the Northeast, gut-level politics and electoral politics work on different planes. This was also demonstrated during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Assam and Manipur vehemently opposed it, still, a majority in both states voted for the party that moved it.

Interestingly, the rather brief manifesto made it to most newspapers in the state as a full front-page colour advertisement. It is replete with sops and freebies, such as promises for awards of laptops and mopeds for meritorious students, without however specifying how many students at the top end of public competitions would be eligible for these awards.

The answer to the other puzzle of delayed announcement of candidates of the BJP is now public. At its core was hubris that blinded the party to certain flaws in itself. To all disinterested observers, it came as a surprise that the BJP missed the point that all the political turncoats who shifted affiliation to it would have little interest in its ideology, and what actually gravitated them to the ruling dispensation was the lure of power alone. Most of these turncoats were from the Congress too. Refusing to see this undercurrent, the state BJP instead continued flaunting this in its report card to the party high command to show that it was contributing its mite to the effort to erase the Congress from the country.

As witnessed, most of the important turncoats from the Congress ended up supplanting original BJP adherents in the contest for party tickets. This resulted in chaos and the outward migration of politicians and workers from the BJP to other parties when the former’s ticket list was finally announced on January 30. Whether this splintering of its vote bank will be enough to deprive the BJP of its electoral advantage as the ruling party will only be known on March 10 when the results are declared.

Editor of Imphal Review of Arts and Politics