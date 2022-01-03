The art of winter picnics

Vishal Fernandes By

HYDERABAD: Picnics are made for Pinterest and Instagram and vice versa! After seeing all the beautiful photos, we’re pretty sure you’re yearning to take out those floral tea cups and cake stands to replicate the setup you’ve seen on social media!

Unfortunately, it’s not that practical or easy to have a picnic in a park -- also, not all of us have lush gardens nearby. So, that’s where your balcony comes into play! You can even continue your picnic if there’s a sudden shower, instead of running for the hills if you’re outdoors. The petrichor simply enhances the experience. But firstly, did you know that picnics didn’t originate in England, as all those classic pictures of food laden, checkered tablecloths amidst the daisies and countryside have led us to believe.

These are a French creation and the word is derived from the verb, piquer, which means to peck or to pick. In the 18th century, the term described the act of individual contribution, where each guest was supposed to bring a dish to add to the collective feast. With the advent of the French Revolution, many French aristocrats fled across the English Channel to London, where the English adopted the practice of picnicking.

Gradually, the significance of the word changed to focus on the art of al fresco dining and the event became a more casual, outdoors affair with only one person providing all the food, if so desired. Later, Jane Austen wrote about idyllic picnics, romanticising and anglicising them in our minds forever.

Now, back to our balconies! Let’s set the scene by placing a couple of cosy comforters and lots of cushions on the floor to laze on. Place your tablecloth (checkered or not!) on top of them and keep some scented candles on hand as dusk descends, because we know you’ll want this soiree to go on for as long as possible! When it comes to drinks, try creating pitchers of refreshing, colourful mocktails, or if fresh juice is your thing, watermelon is the perfect option to keep you hydrated for hours. Infused water with cucumber, mint or oranges will keep you cool too.

Down to the good stuff — the food! Picnics are best when they’re uncomplicated and fuss-free. Go for a cheese board with a variety of cheeses such as cheddar, brie and feta accompanied by crackers, grapes, apricots, nuts and preserves. How about a Mezze platter? Hummus, Baba ghanoush, Muhammara, along with lavash, pita bread and crudités such as carrots and cucumbers — sounds good.The epitome of the perfect picnic is a plate of homemade sandwiches with fillings of egg and mayonnaise, classic cheese and tomato, chicken salad or Bombay sandwiches with a zingy green chutney.

Don’t forget the fried snacks — samosas, bhajis and pakoras. What’s an afternoon of indulgence without piping hot, cheesy pizzas? If you do feel the need to be a little healthy, toss up a watermelon and feta Salad or fresh Panzanella (tomato and bread salad). Devilled eggs are a crowd favourite and are easy appetisers to make.

That sweet tooth needs satisfying too, so bring on those delightful cupcakes, moist pound cakes, cookies, fudgy brownies and mini jars of delicious tiramisu, cheesecakes, and mousses. There you have it — proof that balcony picnics can be just as fun as the outdoors variety. In fact, all you need is food, drinks and great company! Happy picnicking!

(Vishal Fernandes is a profound business traveller and a widely recognised luxury lifestyle blogger)