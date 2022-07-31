Chess Olympiad will motivate youngsters

R B Ramesh By

It is fitting that the 44th chess Olympiad is being hosted at a place already known for its chess pedigree. The sobriquet for Chennai, the cradle of chess, adds to its romanticism. The passion the sport enthuses and the anticipation it creates here is unparalleled elsewhere in the world. No wonder Tamil Nadu boasts of 26 Grandmasters and numerous other International Masters, and the region is buzzing with chess activities. Therefore, hosting the Olympiad here is fantastic for the game’s growth.

I feel this for chess aficionados and enthusiasts would be a moment of reckoning. This is the first time the Olympiad, one of the most prestigious events in chess, is being hosted in India. Every corner of the city is bathed in chess motifs. There are banners, placards, and cut-outs, and the mascot ‘Thambi’ greets everyone on every street corner. In short, a carnival is on in the city and at the venue, Mahabalipuram, famous for its historical significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Olympiad. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, and FIDE and AICF officials too were present during the launch.

In terms of magnitude, the Olympiad is humungous. We know how much it will motivate the youngsters to take the sport. I must also say that credit should go to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the TN government for not just bidding for the Olympiad but, more importantly, getting everything ready within a short period. The highlight is constructing a colossal 44,000-square feet temporary structure that is soundproof and can accommodate around 1000 players at a time.

More than 180 countries will be taking part in the event. Although Russia (because of the Ukraine war) and China won’t be taking part, the field is still strong, and one cannot take any game lightly.

World champion Magnus Carlsen’s presence elevates the quality of the event. As a coach, I believe this will be an ample opportunity for all the chess players in the country to see and learn.

As a chess-playing country, we are considered one of the top nations. In terms of chess following in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, it is immense. There is something different here. Unlike in the West, we don’t frown upon hard work. It is considered a virtue here. Many children take up the sport quite seriously from a very tender age. And in a way, it is good because there is very little distraction.

And, of course, there is Viswanathan Anand. The former world champion and a legend. He’s a big role model here. No one can motivate a child more than a star. More people want to take up the game when good players come along.

India at the Olympiad

I am particularly excited about our teams – all the teams in the Open and women’s categories. I am the coach of Team B in Open, and on paper, it may be seeded 11th, but I think it is one of the teams to watch out for. Talent-wise, it has some of the most exciting young players. Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa (Pragga), B Adhiban and Raunak Sadhwani make the team. The players have prepared earnestly and are in a good frame of mind which is essential in chess. They need to keep their focus, and I am sure they will do well. Gukesh and Pragga are in good form, and in terms of experience, Adhiban has played in the Olympiad previously. Nihal and Raunak are exciting players. In Olympiad, we need to perform as a unit. There is no point if one or two players play well.

Life as a coach

My job is to keep the players in a positive frame of mind, and it’s crucial during a long tournament. We must strategise, plan, adapt and innovate as we go along. We assess the strengths and weaknesses of each team (four players play simultaneously). At the end of each game, we have to study where we went right and where we can improve.

Everybody keeps asking me, ‘how is Chennai able to produce so many Grandmasters?’ My simple answer is because of our talent and the children’s enthusiasm towards the sport. The answer is the talent pool that we have.Years ago, I left a comfortable job and started a chess academy (Chess Gurukul) because I had faith in our talent in the state and the country.

Many parents often ask me whether children from Chennai succeed due to their excellent understanding of the game. Again, my answer is that it’s not just understanding, but their ability to grasp things quickly, work very hard and at the same time harbour ambition to do well. For, even if you have a good understanding, success will elude you if you do not work hard.

I heard from my friends that former world champion Vladimir Kramnik and US’s John Donaldson are struck by the presence of highly-talented junior players in the country. They also predict that a future world champion will emerge from the current lot of youngsters. I, too, share their optimism and believe that we have the talent that can one day go on to be a world champions. But there is a vast difference between dream and reality. One needs to work religiously for years in a sustained manner to be at the top. Hopefully, we will see a new world champion from India soon.

(Rbramesh1@gmail.com)

R B Ramesh

Grandmaster, founder of CHESS Gurukul and India B coach



