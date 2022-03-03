Why should ageing be shadowed by fear?

Dr Debanjan Banerjee By

Our world is ageing rapidly. One of my patients once said, “They say ageing is a privilege. Wish I felt so…” Being an old-age psychiatrist, I am used to such remarks. People fear ageing, particularly how they will be treated when they turn old. Nevertheless, ageing is inevitable and is also associated with the optimistic aspects of wisdom, experience, joy and respect. Why then is such an irrevocable aspect of our life shadowed by fear and apprehension?"

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us how older persons face unique challenges. Ageist attitudes and stereotypes expose older people to discrimination and negative treatment, which intersect with other forms of stigma based on gender, race and disability.

Their diseases and deaths are considered “acceptable” and often mistaken as a part of ageing. Elder abuse has exponentially risen during the pandemic based on the published report of HelpAge India.

Misinformation and myths about old age, lack of specific health and policy measures, ageism in society and limited digital literacy contribute to the unique vulnerabilities in older persons.

Possibly our inherent fear of “ageing with time” makes us wrongly equate old age with frailty, decay, ugliness, disease and other negative connotations.

The recently released global report on ageism by the WHO shows that one in three individuals worldwide share ageist attitudes and stereotypes.

What does this lead to? The marginalisation of older persons in society and a serious human rights crisis.

Rights infringements extend to violations of dignity, autonomy, respect, capacity, inclusion and equality.

Social stigma, ageism, elder abuse and rights violations in older persons can lead to adverse health consequences.

They increase the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease, strokes and psychiatric disorders (depression, anxiety, insomnia and dementia).

Research shows that neglecting older people can increase loneliness, infections, falls, mechanical injuries and premature deaths. Finally, stress and isolation can impact any long-term illness, which is common in old age.

Our existing legal provisions to safeguard the rights and health of older persons are inadequate.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is the only specific law dedicated to them.

This was enacted to provide financial security, welfare and protection for senior citizens.

It requires children to provide maintenance for their parents, and the government to provide old-age homes and ensure medical care for senior citizens.

In pursuance of the National Policy for Older Persons (NPOP), a National Council for Older Persons (NCOP) was constituted in 1999 under the chairpersonship of the minister for social justice and empowerment to oversee implementation of the policy and advise the government.

In 2012, the NCOP was reconstituted in order to encourage more participation from every region and was renamed the National Council of Senior Citizens (NCSrC).

The council strengthened several provisions such as RashtriyaVayoshri Yojana, Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens, financial assistance under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Schemes and travel allowances.

However, the paper-to-reality translation is far from smooth. Many of these acts and measures are poorly implemented with minimal awareness among service providers and users alike.

Recent data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI) suggests that only one in five older people are aware of the social security and legal measures available for their benefit.

Besides, elder abuse is significantly under-reported due to fear of legal hassles and underlying stigma. Not to mention the additional plight that older adults with memory issues and mental health problems face.

A global call: Basic rights of older people include reproductive/sexual rights, the right to a life free from age-based discrimination, protection against violence/abuse, the right to food, work, education and housing.

These are necessary for maintaining the sound health of the body and mind.

My granddad used to say, “You turn 80, and you turn on the world. You may breathe like a human, but you live like a burden.” It’s time we change this narrative.

Including older people’s voices will help ensure diversity and equality. No matter how much covert or in their best interests, their autonomy should not be compromised.

At the national as well as the international level, we need specific frameworks to protect the rights of older persons. We have similar provisions for children, women and people with disabilities—so why not older people?

A UN convention can be an apt step and the Global Alliance for the Rights of Older People (GAROP) is one of the leading advocates. Today, GAROP is a network of over 390 members worldwide, united in its work to strengthen and promote the rights of older persons. Also, the International Psychogeriatric Association (IPA) supports this vision of a world in which older people live free from discrimination to fully enjoy their rights.

Mother Teresa once said, “Human rights are not a privilege. They are every human being’s entitlement by virtue of his humanity.” This is our collective responsibility. Let’s act now to safeguard the human rights and consequently sound health of our parents and grandparents. May the world be as we want it when we grow old.

Dr Debanjan Banerjee

Consultant Geriatric Psychiatrist, Kolkata

(The author is also a member of the International Psychogeriatric Association)

(dr.djan88@gmail.com)