Public participation in policymaking under Pandyas

The Pandya kingdom seems to have introduced some of the most innovative administrative strategies. In comparison to other dynasties, involving the local population and community in the upkeep of public facilities was a more popular practice there. Vital activities like upkeep of water bodies, widening or deepening of reservoirs, desilting, monitoring embankments, etc., especially seem to have been managed by local governing bodies with enough support from the common people.

The popular temple at Srivilliputhur dedicated to Andal has a sacred tank named Thirumukkulam. Apart from its religious significance, it is a critical source of domestic water for the people of this town. In the reign of Kulasekhara Pandya (13th–14th century), the town administration met and resolved that every year, able-bodied men shall each excavate one big and small kuli each in the feeding channel of the tank.

All irrigation channels had appointed watchmen to monitor that no breaches occurred and in case there were any, they were attended to immediately. There is a case of six such illiterate watchmen, who were residents of Maravarkurichi town and engaged in the service of the deity of Tirunelveli.

Kalaiyar Koil is in the uplands of Sivagangai, an arid region. Around the early 14th century, the tanks endowed to the temple and the water channels were breached due to heavy showers. So the lands dependent on these tanks became uncultivable. A thevaradiyar (danseuse serving the deity) purchased these tanks in 1308 CE along with the wetland, dry land, nattam porambokku and the supply channel. As a purchaser, she could excavate, repair and desilt the tank, reclaim the land, treat it and make it cultivable. The land was exempted from tax but a measured quantity of paddy every quarter had to be submitted to the temple. A concessional fee was collected for the tanks and that was used for buying sandal paste for the deity. This is also an example of the philanthropic activities of the rudra kanikas.

In some cases, fishing in the tank was a serious means of income. During the time of Maravarman Sundara Pandya I, a local chieftain from Tirumangalam (near Madurai) issued an order to utilise the revenue collected as taxes through fisheries to be spent in annual maintenance of the tank including deepening and site clearance.

Neither the king nor his ministers in the capital city seem to have had any major role in looking after irrigation and associated activities. In a majority of the cases, it was within the local administration’s purview. Drafting of norms, and approving and passing them seem to have been more a duty of the local governing body. An early inscription from the reign of Sadaiyan Maran (9th CCE) from Arikesarinallur describes the standing order passed by the administrative council of the settlement. It prevented farmers who benefited through an early crop from irrigating their lands using the Srikantan Canal for further cultivation that year, apart from a fine levied. Further the members resolved to monitor opening the branch channels to let down water for irrigation.

In strong contrast to Vaigai, Tamrabarani was almost a perennial river. Along with its tributaries, it multiplies into a number of channels that feed tanks along their tract. Lands endowed to the temple for specific services were irrigated by the river. Interestingly, pathways to approach the river or canal were taken into account during demarcation of land or division of properties. Easy public access was considered important during land division.

In several cases of land sales, we see water rights also being transferred with the land sold, and supply of basic amenities was thus ensured. There are also cases where only water rights were being sold without any land sales. Such acts could have probably risen due to inadequacy of water supply. Water conservation by constructing check dams across streams continued till the Tenkasi Pandya times (15th century CE). A check dam was constructed across the jungle stream in Singikulam (near Kalakadu, Tirunelveli) during Sundara Pandya’s time for which he was praised, as an inscription reveals. Much later in 1586 CE, a certain Malaiyittan excavated a spring channel to irrigate some lands nearby. The boundary of the land sold has been described with reference to a stone post from which people were ferried across the stream. Following these patterns, in the 17th century again, local ruler Neyinan Khan renovated the existing sluices.

On the Tamrabarani tracts too, fisheries seem to be a major source of income. The popular temple of Maha Vishnu in Nanguneri/ Vanamamalai had huge water bodies endowed to it. During the Nayak rule, the temple authorities along with the village council granted the fishing rights to a few residents and in return, they were required to desilt the tank annually. Similarly in a few other cases fishing rights were granted and in return deepening or maintenance of the embankment were sought.

To sum up, we see that the topography of the Pandya country is a bag of mixed fortune. However the strength of the Pandyas was clearly active community participation all over the kingdom. Their vigilance, keen observation and leaning towards dharmic solutions had proven so successful that the models established by the Pandyas were kept intact till even the 17th century. Members from various sections of society such as kings, nobles, merchants, administrators, thevaradiyars and watchmen have contributed their might to ensure water supply for irrigation and domestic purposes. The decisions taken by the Pandya citizens also stand testimony to the power of the traditional knowledge systems.

