Home Opinions

The never-ending online roulette of tweets & trolls 

Alternately, Twitter may become a paid service. According to CNN, court documents show that Musk intends to make users pay using cryptocurrency for every post.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Filephoto | AP)

Elon Musk (File photo | AP)

So Elon Musk now owns Twitter, after a brief but dramatic corporate tussle that began with majority stakeholdership became what the former Twitter leadership considered a hostile takeover, and culminated in Musk basically being legally locked into the acquisition. Unsurprisingly, firing a huge percentage of the pre-existing Twitter staff and directors has been one of his first power moves as the new owner.

Some fear that he will now enable further noxiousness in an already contentious platform, making hate speech more visible, and catering expressly to right-wing or conservative political agendas. There are numerous rumours, including that Musk will simply shut Twitter down, just because he can.

Alternatively, Twitter may become a paid service. According to CNN, court documents show that Musk intends to make users pay using cryptocurrency for every post. The popular statement “This hellsite is free”, often shared alongside screenshots of varied evidence of social media toxicity, will then cease to be true.

As for it being a hellsite—well, to quote Jean-Paul Sartre, “Hell is other people”. If enough people join Mastodon, or any similar platform, it will degenerate in some of the ways that Twitter had already degenerated, long before.

When I began getting notifications that people were following me on Mastodon, I moseyed over there for the first time in three years. I updated my profile and put up a Toot to say I was back. Sort of. I can’t remember why some of us tried to migrate to Mastodon last time. What I do know is that we mostly failed to.

I made my Twitter account a private one in May 2021, when self-appointed fans of the Indian government sent me mass vitriol for a tweet implying a governmental role in the horrific second covid-19 wave. I had said that my father was on a ventilator and that I hoped people would vote better next time (no parties were named, and he died the next day). Which is to say, like many who have experienced this or any kind of abuse on social media, I’m a little unfazed by Musk taking over.

In fairness, it is not only right-wing folks who make these platforms dangerous and even unbearable. Recently, a Dalit writer posted a thread about the psychological toll of being trolled last year for having religious markers at their wedding; the abuse came from people they had admired within progressive or liberal groups.

Hell is other people. Both offline and online. Platforms that aren’t designed for hatred and don’t bend to capitalism mitigate our exposure to bad experiences on social media, but cannot entirely keep them out because of human tendencies.

Just over a month ago, I opened a new Twitter account—a public handle that was and still is intended to help me reach more readers, enabling me to participate in the virtual literary world more. So far, it hasn’t done too much for me, but the fresh slate feels good. There’ve been plenty of other platforms 
before (Friendster was my first, I think). There’ll be more in future. The Internet has been here long enough for us to be nostalgic, maybe, but not surprised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter social media toxicity
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp