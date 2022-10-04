Crystallising social change in Kashmir

I was happy that a guest coordinator from a television channel rang me up to invite me to an evening panel discussion on prime-time television to express my opinion on the inauguration of multiplexes in the Shopian, Pulwama and Srinagar districts of the Kashmir Valley. As an old Kashmir hand and constant watcher, how could one not be happy at this development? I expressed that sentiment almost immediately after being asked and followed it up with total support to this fledgling moment when change seems so imminent where it is required most.

I never tire of stating that many years ago, I failed to elicit a response to my question about what my aim should be in Kashmir while responsible for its security. In frustration, I had evolved my aim.

In a few words, it was simply—‘To mainstream the state of J&K to the rest of the nation in the political, economic, social and psychological domains; promote everyone being Indian and to feel Indian’. I am glad I never missed the two most important words, ‘social and psychological’, which are so significant in today’s development of the future environment.

I am also fully aware that it’s a little early in this piece to introduce this issue because it robs the occasion of the intrinsic fun that the people of Kashmir deserve without being subjected to academic or strategic analysis. They have been denied, primarily by their ilk, the freedoms India offers; the ability to work hard and enjoy the fruits of one’s labour.

Attempts to subjugate and regulate thinking, away from the freedoms to enjoy the pleasures of youth, and prevent citizens from growing up amidst flexible choice have been a hallmark of society there—not necessarily voluntary at all. My conversations with youth and many wise, middle-aged, and well-educated citizens always revealed the other side of the Kashmiri psyche. They are as normal as anyone else but are caught in the web of forced culture and are unable to express true sentiment.

It was good to see familiar faces at the high-profile inaugurations, and all seemed to express happiness. However, are they convinced that this moment of happiness will last?

So, everyone seems to be welcoming the change and, like me, is terming the change as a bold one. Yes, it did need bold decisions, which seem to have been taken some time ago. Without bold decisions, this could not have worked; frankly, it’s early to say yet if it has worked or will lead to final all-round success in changing the thought process about entertainment as an entity of change or resistance against all-pervading prudishness. It’s all happening within less than a year of the commencement of a heinous round of minority and immigrant targeting, a possible fallout of the surge which was expected with US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rise of radical ideology. That is why the most significant question of the discussion was whether we are pushing for normalcy a little too fast. Is this a competing narrative which can sustain the pace?

Observers outside Kashmir who may not know the true history of militancy and terror in the Valley would be unaware of the role that such forced culture has had in running the alien narratives. The proxy war in Kashmir was launched by Pakistan’s various agencies and personalities, aimed at a comprehensive breakdown of J&K’s society through sub-conventional violence, such as eroding Indian control over its people, culture, and its way of life. Terror was a subset of the strategy which aimed at substantially eroding the largely tolerant and middle path ideology which existed but had always been under threat from emerging religious radicals in the years after Independence.

One of the aims of the proxy war was to reverse that culture and make it intolerant, more prudish, radical and unaccepting of other faiths or cultures. That way it was hoped that Pakistan could integrate this society far more easily through internal movements. The ban on entertainment, music, films and drama was a part of this campaign. All efforts to reintroduce formal entertainment through the reopening of cinema halls were frustrated. To add to this, in smaller cities and towns, even the basic café culture was shunned. Young people had to hide in darkness to meet each other and have inter-gender associations and friendships. There were some tragic circumstances as a result of this that I can recall.

Is this movement towards change too quick, too unthought and unlikely to last? A few months ago, I may have agreed with this statement but no longer. I take a lot of inspiration from the decision of August 5, 2019, when the government boldly threw caution to the winds and took the risk. Without risk, none of this can succeed. It’s not like a rabbit pulled out of a hat. There has been some invisible background preparation to all this. Some very intense youth engagement has been on, and it is not only in Srinagar but in way-off districts which have been the focus of terrorists and separatists. The symbolism of the national tricolour in landmark locations and small events involving the youth, conducted by many government agencies, has helped enmesh new networks. This must be sustained if the latest efforts have to succeed. That means the establishment has to be ahead in the loop of engagement, and the media has to be supportive. Social media cannot be ignored either. At that time (2019), a more integrated approach to social media handling was initiated by the local government; the Army can help with this, but it must largely be civilian in content.

If we are intently observing what is happening in Pakistan and its shenanigans in the UN General Assembly, we will realise that pushback against all measures that we undertake to bring normalcy to Kashmir—is just a little distance away. Social change is a driver towards normalcy, but its collapse will mean victory for puritanical forces. That is something we can ill afford.

To the people of Kashmir, here is a straight-faced message: Exploit the moment and take it well beyond; it is as much in your hands.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)

Former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps. Now Chancellor, Central University

(atahasnain@gmail.com)

