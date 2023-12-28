How India can help frame global rules for AI safety

Anil K Antony By

The emergence of steam engines, electricity and computers—the primary drivers of the first three industrial revolutions—brought about transformations that shaped the economic, social and cultural landscapes of their eras. We are currently said to be at the initial phase of the fourth industrial revolution, led by advancements in several cutting-edge technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as its talismanic driver.

Computational power has long adhered to Moore’s Law, doubling every two years. The growth of AI has accelerated even more, with current algorithms and programs capable of efficiently processing vast amounts of data, providing insights, performing tasks and solving complex problems at speeds and capabilities that were once unimaginable for humans.

Its applications have already percolated across every sector, tremendously boosting our productivity. AI is projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, with $6.6 likely to come from increased productivity, and the rest from consumption-side effects.

Healthcare has improved with the integration of AI. Our doctors can use predictive analytics for patient outcomes, give personalised treatment recommendations and analyse medical images to assist in diagnosis. Education saw the advent of virtual tutors and learning platforms that can adapt to individual student needs. Agriculture sector is witnessing an increasing adoption of precision farming techniques and automated AI-guided machinery for tasks such as planting and harvesting.

Personalised recommendation tools have become integral components of every digital platform, including social media, e-commerce, and publishing. Automated vehicles and drones are now mainstays in the armed forces that can perform military operations without endangering soldiers. Communication and outreach to the people are also undergoing never seen before disruption. Recently, AI tool Bhashini facilitated the real-time translation of the prime minister’s Hindi speech to Tamil at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. In a not-so-distant future, it is highly probable that we will have AI-powered earphones capable of translating conversations in real time, facilitating seamless communication between individuals who do not understand each other’s languages.

Generative AI (GenAI) has further expanded the scope of possibilities. Popular GenAI applications such as Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E, can take text inputs and generate distinctive digital images. OpenAI’s ChatGPT can provide detailed outputs, generating essays, stories and computer code in response to queries.

The rapid advancement of AI has also triggered widespread apprehensions due to its potential for harm. The accessibility of powerful AI tools has empowered amateur programmers to create sophisticated malware and virus codes, significantly heightening cybersecurity and cyberterrorism threats. The proliferation of deepfake videos featuring public figures and the generation of AI-created images capable of inciting violent and negative public sentiments have become commonplace.

These can be hard to discern, and if left unaddressed, they could inflict massive damage in a world heavily influenced by digital narratives and content. AI-generated tools frequently face criticism for inheriting biases from their programmers. Intelligent machines are increasingly deployed in military operations where they can make life and death decisions.

In the recent past, the Biden administration in the US issued an executive order establishing foundational norms for the development and use of AI. Earlier this month, the European Union had also drafted a provincial set of guidelines for this sector. The G7 summit held in Hiroshima this May had initiated the Hiroshima AI process, with the stated objective of the creation and promotion of human-centric and trustworthy AI based on Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development principles. OpenAI’s Sam Altman had earlier suggested setting up an intergovernmental watchdog for overseeing AI similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency, that works under the UN framework.

Global consensus during these turbulent times of intensified geopolitical rivalries would be difficult. The major powers are also attempting to slow each other’s course of innovation. The US has imposed restrictions on the sale of advanced chips, crucial for driving AI development, to China. In response, Beijing has retaliated by implementing export regulations on Gallium and Germanium, both critical minerals for semiconductor manufacturing.

Against this backdrop, India has just taken over as the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), a forum of 28 countries and the EU working together on the opportunities and challenges of AI. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the inaugural session, stressed the need for global collaboration with the widest participation to harvest the full potential of AI.

The G20 summit this year witnessed the emergence of India as the preeminent voice for the Global South. We were also able to showcase our digital public infrastructure as a powerful enabler for the world’s digital and developmental transformation. GPAI has the potential to position India at the forefront of establishing a secure, safe, and inclusive global standard and governance model for the most transformative technology of our era.

Anil K Antony, National Secretary and spokesperson, BJP

(Views are personal)

(Tweets @anilkantony)

