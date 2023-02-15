Manufacturing C-295 to amp up India’s defence industrial base

Rahul K Bhonsle By

India’s defence and security paradigm is regulated by two constants. First, the dynamic threat environment with an external and internal dimension. The sine qua non is a robust force development. The second is India’s dependency on the import of arms and munitions for capability building of the armed forces. A large and professional military has successfully evaded existential challenges to India’s security so far, but this has been at the cost of precious human lives given that soldiers, sailors and airmen are fighting with “what they have” and not reliable, state-of-the-art weapons to face the enemy. Moreover, the nature of the external threat is changing, with a rapidly modernising People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fielding indigenous Chinese weapons and equipment.

Over the years, governments across the board in India have attempted to indigenise the armed forces and create a domestic defence industrial base with varied success.

In recent years, after the launch of the Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence production, egged on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken by the defence ministry: Positive Indigenisation Lists which proscribe acquisition of specified weapons from abroad, expanding public-private and indigenous-foreign interface, and corporatisation of Ordnance Factories, among others. What was lacking was the tangible creation of a manufacturing line for public visibility as a mark of success of the initiatives.

Towards this end, laying the foundation stone of the C-295MW Aircraft Manufacturing Facility late last year by PM Modi in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a seminal development heralding a new chapter in indigenous defence production for several reasons. But first, brief details of the C-295MW, an upgraded version of the aircraft manufactured by erstwhile CASA and presently Airbus Defence and Space, Spain.

The aircraft is a new-generation tactical transport capable of a maximum load of seven tonnes, with the desired tactical load of troops or paratroopers, casualty evacuation, and can be modified and used for aerial refueling.

The C-295 can operate from short, unprepared airstrips, an essential requirement for landing in the border areas. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) being developed will reduce the carbon footprint.

The C-295’s present order book has 285 aircraft, and it is in service in Spain, Egypt, Poland, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Portugal and has seen operational service in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Indian Air Force (IAF) requirements for light- to medium-lift fixed-wing aircraft vary between 160 to 200 or so. Given the 365-day maintenance support for the Indian armed forces extending from the high Himalayas to the desert and Andaman and Nicobar, air-based logistics support is imperative in peacetime. These aircraft will also be used in war for airborne and air transport operations.

Presently this requirement is met by the Avro-748 developed in the 1950s, to be replaced by 56 C-295MW. In addition to this, IAF has a large fleet of 104 Antonov-32 or AN-32 transporters from Ukraine with indigenous upgradation in India. The ongoing war in Ukraine is expected to reduce support from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Thus, C-295MW will be an ideal alternative. The nature of the joint venture between Airbus Defence and Space, Spain and Tata Advanced Systems Limited has the potential to create a distinct aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

So far, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, India’s defence public sector undertaking, has established several aircraft manufacturing lines, including fighters such as Su-30MKI and now the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas series. However, there is no facility for light- and medium-transport aircraft. The C-295 plant in Gujarat will make up for this deficit. The joint venture will exploit inherent efficiencies of the private sector to rapidly create a manufacturing ecosystem and on-time delivery. A higher degree of flexibility can be exercised in collaboration, particularly with European companies. As the project takes off, prospects of passenger aircraft for the civil sector and defence exports will increase, with the prime minister highlighting “Make in India, Make for Globe” during the foundation stone laying.

For Airbus, Vadodara will be a hub for manufacturing in the Asia Pacific, with spin-offs in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). For Tata Advanced Systems Limited, global accreditation as a defence OEM will be a major gain.

The factory in Gujarat will add to the defence industrial hubs existing, such as the Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Pune triangle and the ones coming up in UP and Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor.

While it has taken over a decade from conception to foundation laying, considerable flexibility in India’s hidebound defence acquisition process is evident. Thus, the single vendor situation arising with Airbus being the sole bidder was overcome, a private sector defence Indian-foreign joint venture was given the green flag, and Airbus was allowed to select an indigenous partner. This model can now be replicated.

While the upside of the C-295 plant in India has been highlighted, caution is also due. Fructification of the project has taken almost a decade. Despite the push from the top, progress of implementation will have to be realistic given India’s poor project management, manufacturing skills pool and supply chain bottlenecks, apart from the labyrinthine bureaucracy.

Creating an indigenous defence industrial base is expected to take decades due to several factors, including low technology and skills base to monopolies of the global defence markets.

The C-295 will remain a Make in India or manufacturing in India project, so in a true sense, indigenisation is limited and good as a first step as full-scale indigenisation entails design and development as well.

Finally, manufacturing a transport aircraft is far simpler than a combat fighter. Thus, the standards achieved cannot be replicated in the ambitious 114 twin-engine fighter manufacturing line envisaged for the IAF. Future expectations should be realistic.

