PM Modi: Architect of new India

Yogi Adityanath By

What a beautiful coincidence it is that the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect of this universe, and the birthday of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of a better India, are on the same day! Both are pioneers of creation and both are advocates of innovation. Hearty

congratulations to all of you on this wonderful day of divine blessings!

A great leader is one who not only dedicates himself to a larger goal, but also creates institutions and systems to achieve that goal. In the last nine and a half years, we have had first-hand experience of the embodiment of this greatness in Prime Minister Modi ji.

Prior to 2014, there was a feeling of disgust among the common citizens of the country towards the system, because of the rot that had set in for a prolonged period of corruption, appeasement and nepotism, while there was apprehension about the future. The welfare schemes of the government were

selective, motivated by the agenda of 'benefit of our own people' of those at the helm. Hence India's credibility on the world stage was continuously on the decline. When the world's second-largest country by population was ranked 10th in the global economy, a former Prime Minister was forced to admit that

out of 100 paise sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the actual beneficiary.

The word 'socialism', which was added to the Constitution, was reduced to ‘familyism’ and the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' to 'eliminating the poor' itself. It took generations to fulfil even the basic needs of life like food, clothing and shelter. Amid this gloom and despair because of the abysmal state of affairs in the country, the Indian people, finally decided to bring about radical change in the system by reposing trust in a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji in the year 2014. Prime Minister Modiji rekindled the hope of people for a bright future and in him, people saw the force that could meet their expectations, fulfil their aspirations and realize their dreams.

Undoubtedly, Narendra Modi ji taking oath as the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 was the beginning of India's social, economic, political and cultural renaissance. India, once revered as a world leader, was waiting for such a national sacrifice for a long time. It is the speciality of Modi ji's leadership that he made all 140 crore countrymen and every Indian a part of his mission, his ‘Yagya’. The importance of India's ‘trinity’ of demography, democracy and diversity was explained to every countryman. People were introduced to India’s true and untapped potential.

The creation of 'New India' became possible only as a result of this yagya of national awakening. It is a miracle of Modi ji's successful leadership that India, divided into different religions, sects, beliefs, languages and thoughts, is coming together to realize the dream of 'One India - Great India'.

Today, India is free from of the curse of Article 370 in Kashmir. Muslim sisters are free from any medieval abomination like triple talaq. Now the life of any parent or sister is not lost in the fog of kitchen smoke, there is light in their life, there is light of good fortune. Every crop of every farmer is insured. Every poor person has the blessing of 'Ayushman', the unparalleled happiness of having his own house. All this is the result of Prime Minister Modi ji's efforts.

After 2014, this country has adopted a new work culture. 'Everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust and everyone's effort is the soul of this new work culture. In this new system that imbibes the mantra of 'Antyodaya to Sarvodaya', the person at the last rung of the society is the top priority of the government. For the first time, agriculture and farmers are at the centre of political discussion. The aspirations of the youth are soaring on the wings of courage and determination. The dream of one country - one mark - one constitution is coming true.

Today, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kamrup, every citizen is engaged in worshipping the country. There is confidence in the government among the common people. Probably Goswami Tulsidas ji has given the name 'Ramrajya' for such a system. It is not ordinary that the Prime Minister of the country talks to the countrymen about cleanliness on a national festival. Generally, topics like cleanliness never became the subject of discussion of the leadership, but it is the foresight of the present leadership that today cleanliness has taken the form of a mass movement in India.

In a country that spent 70 years under the shadow of monarchy in the form of dynastic politics, it was unimaginable that the Prime Minister would ever wash the feet of sanitation workers. But the entire country was witness to this in Prayagraj when the Prime Minister washed the feet of sanitation workers with a sense of gratitude. In an epidemic like Corona, the entire country came together and remained disciplined at every call of its leader.

This is possible only when the common citizen has unshakeable faith in the policies and intentions of their leadership. Modi ji is the only leader to earn this capital in post-independence India. The Prime Minister's address to the countrymen as 'My family' from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort fills the mind of every Indian with a sense of belonging.

If we look closely at Modi ji's personality, we find a reflection of a beautiful coordination of the qualities of both practicality and idealism. He is a statesman and also has the purity and innocence of a child. Every step of his journey of almost two and a quarter decade, from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat state to becoming the Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians, has been full of challenges and struggles. It is the unique personality of Modi ji that makes him consider challenges as opportunities, overcome every obstacle and continuously move forward to fulfil his objectives. No matter how strong the opposition was, he never hesitated in working with commitment, in accordance with the constitutional norms, to achieve his resolutions.

The concept of our Prime Minister, who has a vision of faith and economy, has been to carry development and heritage together. After waiting for 500 years, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Avadhpuri is ready to be inaugurated. The whole world is watching out for Ayodhya. Today, much-awaited works like Srikashi Vishwanath Dham, revival of Kedarnath Dham as well as ‘ Mahakal ka Mahalok’ in Ujjaini have given an opportunity to the faith that has been hurt for centuries to blossom again.

This past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has been a period of restoration of India's glory. Recently a new Parliament building has been inaugurated in the country. The temple of democracy, fragrant with Indianness, represents the restoration of our cultural values, the spirit of public welfare, excellent human values and the moral dignity of Sanatan. The graceful 'Sengol' here gives us a sense of the rich cultural past. This is an integrated picture of 'One India - Best India' in the true sense.

In the last nine and a half years, not only we Indians, but the entire world has been a witness to the creation of a 'New India'. The whole world is watching 'Bharat Uday' (emergence of Bharat) on Mars, the Moon and the Sun with great eagerness. This is the new India, in adopting whose culture, civilization and values every country of the world feels proud, while this 'new India' is also conscious and sensitive towards its faith, identity and economy. After Corona, a new world order, a new geopolitical equation has progressed rapidly. All the old definitions of foreign relations are crumbling. On such occasions, India has emerged as a guide for the world.

Today, wherever there is a humanitarian crisis in the world, every country looks towards the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi with hope. The success of the recently concluded G-20 under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister has placed India at the centre of the new world order. Today India has become the voice of the Global South. The successful efforts to get the African Union permanent membership of G-20, a group of 55 countries, construction of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and issuing the New Delhi Declaration with consensus have made Brand India more credible on the global stage.

Today, under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji, the whole of India has joined the great resolutions of the Amrit Kaal of Independence. The 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) proclaimed from the ramparts of the Red Fort is the soul of these resolutions, in fulfilment of which the entire country is putting its weight with a united voice and a united spirit and is ready to play the role. The dream of 'self-reliant India' and 'developed India' is now moving towards becoming a reality.

Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

The welfare schemes of the government were selective, motivated by the agenda of 'benefit of our own people' of those at the helm. Hence India's credibility on the world stage was continuously on the decline. When the world's second-largest country by population was ranked 10th in the global economy, a former Prime Minister was forced to admit that out of 100 paise sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the actual beneficiary. The word 'socialism', which was added to the Constitution, was reduced to 'familyism' and the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' to 'eliminating the poor' itself. It took generations to fulfil even the basic needs of life like food, clothing and shelter. 