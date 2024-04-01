The importance of being Arvind Kejriwal

Individuals whose statements are used to make the case against the chief minister are not only shown to have acted under duress, but Kejriwal points to the manner in which these individuals “bought protection” from the Union government. Some enterprising journalists have exposed the links between party political donations made through electoral bonds to the BJP and the relief given to specific business leaders and firms from the provisions of law. This information by itself indicts the electoral bonds scheme that writer Parakala Prabhakar has dubbed the ‘biggest scam in the world’. What the arrest of Kejriwal has done is expose the politics behind the actions of investigative agencies.

There is a history to Narendra Modi’s pursuit of Kejriwal. In the summer of 2014, Modi led his party back to power in Delhi and declared that he would establish a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. Eight months later, Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to an impressive victory in Delhi, worsting the BJP. Modi governs India from New Delhi, but Delhi is not yet in his grasp. It was easy for the BJP to go after the Congress and it did so facing little resistance, till Rahul Gandhi launched his Bharat Jodo Yatra and reclaimed power in Karnataka and Telangana. But Kejriwal has remained a thorn in Modi’s flesh.

It is not just that AAP challenges BJP, but that it does so in a manner that the BJP has been unable to counter. Kejriwal has used all the Hindu platforms of the BJP even as he retained minority support. It was widely rumoured in 2015 that large sections of the Delhi BJP and even the RSS resented the manner in which Modi was securing his dominance and sidelining an earlier generation of leaders, and had quietly lent their support to Kejriwal. The AAP leader, some believed, had even been an RSS loyalist.

Delhi was a government city till the 1980s. Over the past three decades, Delhi and its neighbourhood have become home to many millionaires and billionaires. The wealthy, upper-caste Delhi quickly deserted a Congress in retreat and hitched its bandwagon to the BJP. While Modi and his acolytes kept mocking “Lutyens ki duniya” and the “Khan Market gang”, the latter in turn easily adapted themselves to the power transition. It was Delhi’s under-privileged who remained loyal to Kejriwal. “Lutyens ki duniya” is now full of Modi bhakts.

AAP has emerged as the voice of the poor in the increasingly unequal social milieu of the nation’s capital. In the last elections to the Delhi state assembly, it was autorickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors, household helps and such who were canvassing support for AAP. As a watchman in my locality said to me, “Those who live here support the BJP, those who work here support AAP.”