The legend of the first female sufi saint

With the ongoing austerities of Ramzan being faithfully observed by many Indians, one may sometimes wonder what it is about religiously-driven self-denial that attracts many men and also some women as a way of life. The periodic fasts prescribed for the laity in several religions are one thing. They are meant to be both a physical detox and a time of introspection and mental cleansing, be it the Vasant and Sharad Navratras and Ekadashi, Lent or Ramzan. But what makes some believers choose extreme austerity as a way of life, especially women? Besides Buddhist, Jain and Christian nuns, the lone Islamic example of Rabia al-Basri from eighth century Iraq springs to mind.

Basra may be better known to Indians for clusters of small, fine, Basra seed pearls that were popular as a part of North Indian jewellery until a generation ago. And Rabia al Basri is more legend than history because there are apparently no songs or poems written by her available, only a few sayings attributed to her. She won my interest with this saying, “Since no one really knows anything about God, those who say they do are just troublemakers.” The Sufi writer Farid-ud-din Attar was the first to mention her, four centuries later, based on local folklore. Yet, she is greatly respected in the Islamic world as the first woman Sufi saint and an extremely pious one at that.

Rabia, says folklore, chose to be celibate all her life. She died in her 80s, denying herself any creature comforts throughout her life. So, in passing, it strikes me as ironic that Aurangzeb awarded his first and chief wife, Dilras Banu Begum, the title ‘Rabia al-Durrani’ or ‘Rabia of the Age’ when she died following the delivery of her fifth child. A Safavid Persian princess who became a Mughal emperor’s chief queen, living all her life in luxury, was named after the homeless, frequently fasting, ascetic Rabia al-Basri. Dilras is also documented as being highly autocratic, imperious and quick to anger, and Aurangzeb himself wrote that he took care to never upset her. So, it boggles the mind.