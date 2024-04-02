A visit to Delhi that raised eyebrows and hopes

When a delegation of Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power (NPP) alliance met with top Indian political, diplomatic and security leaders in February, it elicited both surprise and speculation. The meeting was viewed by analysts as a shift in stance by Delhi as well as in the NPP’s attitude towards India. The surprise was not in the invitation to the popular political movement, but its main constituent party, the Left-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (People’s Liberation Front), which is well-known for its anti-India stance.

To say it was an interesting political development would be a gross understatement, given the historically strained relationship between India and the JVP, a party that had campaigned during the 1988-89 insurgency for the immediate withdrawal of Indian peacekeepers from Sri Lankan soil and had opposed the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, dubbing it as an Indian intervention to undermine the people’s sovereignty.

The ground has shifted, too. At present, there is a serious trust deficit towards the main political parties that have ruled the island for over 75 years. The last nail in the coffin was the twin crises: the financial collapse and the governance paralysis that rendered both the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the United National Party (UNP) extremely unpopular. They are accused of driving the island towards bankruptcy and for prioritising their gain over the country’s, causing the collapse.

This intense public outrage spilled onto the streets in 2022 and eventually forced a popular and elected executive president to resign under severe public pressure. The NPP/JVP gained popularity and trust in this milieu and their political fortunes have steadily grown since, making it a political force worthy of serious recognition despite its bloodied past.