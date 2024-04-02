Balance between demographic concerns and human rights

“This is a problem wherein the whole world has an interest. The fact of the matter is that millions of people who are called people of Indian origin are settled in Ceylon, not for a decade or two decades, but for centuries together. It has been stated that only the Indians there are people of Indian origin.”

— C N Annadurai in Rajya Sabha (1962-66)

In the post-2014 era, a shadow has fallen on the robust democracy India has proudly built since Independence. The BJP, which openly embraces the political ideology of Hindutva, faces a formidable test as its commitment to equality for all looms large. This ideological shift is reflected in legislative policies, leaning towards a form of muscular majoritarianism, ranging from the abrogation of Article 370 to the criminalisation of triple talaq, and opposing progressive Supreme Court judgements such as allowing menstruating women to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Now, as the nation stands on the precipice of a general election, the Centre has made a pivotal move by notifying the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, paving the way for the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in 2019. Many argue the Act’s unconstitutionality based on Article 14, asserting that laws must pass the reasonable classification test followed by the Supreme Court of India since the case of State of West Bengals vs Anwar Ali Sarkar in 1952 to as recently as Joseph Shine vs Union of India in 2018. This test requires the state to intelligently differentiate between similar groups and demonstrate that such distinctions serve the Act’s stated goals. Tamil Nadu also presented the matter in the SC, which I discuss ahead.