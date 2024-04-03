Reverberations from an unequal music

Much ink has already been spilt on the recent controversy around the conferring of the Sangita Kalanidhi award by the Madras Music Academy to T M Krishna. His detractors feel outraged. They see him as an activist daring to step out of his proper place as a dignified, discreet master of the genre and questioning such non-musical subjects as professional conventions, caste and privilege. To them, he has shown himself to be devoid of ‘Hindu’ sensibilities. They claim to be offended to the extent that they have pulled out of the forthcoming music season at the Academy and have expressed their reservations in print.

What is striking about these expressions of outrage is that they seemingly have nothing to do with Krishna’s stature and accomplishments as a musician but everything to do with his activism, which they see as being anti-Brahmin, anti-Hindu and therefore, by default, anti-Carnatic. It is in the collapsing of these categories that we actually find an implicit and rigid fixing of certain prescriptions that make for an appropriate Carnatic musician who should communicate not only his/her virtuosity but also her bhakti/devotion, which is foregrounded as a vital aesthetic value.

What is often overlooked in these discourses is that these values were put in place quite recently, over the course of the 20th century, when nationalism in its cultural iterations placed music and performance practices within a very particular template, in which the Madras Academy played a major role. It was no mean accomplishment, for it widened a listening habit within a modern urban setting, albeit to a small self-selecting community of connoisseurs whose location enabled them to play the role of gatekeepers and facilitate the transition of art music’s social location from the court, temple or salon to the modern concert stage. This involved a serious engagement with the aesthetics of vocalisation and percussion, with standardisation and anthologising of compositions and melodies that were seen as vital for the modern institutionalisation of Carnatic music.