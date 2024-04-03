The chronicle of a misstep foretold

I have been nestling in my hand a 110-page book on which rides the posthumous reputation of a heavyweight author of authors: Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, martyred nearly 10 years ago to the day to literature’s marcha inmortalidad. Eleven more pages are dedicated to a sort of breathless winging-it justification for the publishing of the book by Cristóbal Pera, its editor. And five more pages to presenting “four sample facsimile pages” from version five of Márquez’s En agosto nos vemos (See you in August), on the title page of which he had scrawled “Gran OK final” (Great OK final) with a spiky certainty that looks nothing like his usual rounded cursive.

So where, you ask, is the problem? Márquez is hardly the first posthumously-published author. There have been innumerable, some of them so outstanding that the world would be vastly the poorer without them. But the exceptional Márquez is in the company of the exceptional: those published unwillingly after death, their last wishes for their manuscripts to be defied.

“This book doesn’t work,” he had told his two sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha. “It must be destroyed.” Márquez had finished the fifth and final draft in 2004, a decade before his passing. Before he died, subverted by an inexorable decade of dementia and unable to recognise anyone but his wife Mercedes—even his own writings increasingly defamiliarised—he ordered his book begone. Although he had always been ruthless with his self-indulgence, this was uncharacteristic. He was a gem-polisher, not a discarder. His sons shunted his drafts, a doorstop at 769 pages, to his archives at the Harry Ransom Center, University of Texas, where they lay open to scholarship but not to publishing.