Democratisation of deception in year of elections

Over four billion—that’s the staggering number of individuals around the world who would be eligible to vote in 2024, a year brimming with elections. Traditionally, such widespread participation would be a democratic triumph. Yet, a dark cloud hangs over this year’s pivotal contests—the chilling vulnerability of democracies in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The vulnerabilities? Not relics of the past. Outdated voter registration systems, electronic voting machines and election management software—these are the gaping holes waiting to be exploited. But the threats have evolved. Social media, as we know, shattered the gatekeepers of information. Anyone could publish, dissemination costs plummeted. Generative AI takes this a step further. It’s not just dissemination that’s near-free; content creation itself approaches zero cost. Sophisticated content, once the domain of specialists, can be churned out with frightening ease. This is the second shift—the democratisation of deception, with profound implications for our information landscape.

The ever-prescient Jonathan Swift wrote, “Falsehood flies, and Truth comes limping after it.” Academics seem to have proven this with social media; people are more likely to share falsehoods, perhaps for their novelty or surprise. AI has the potential to supercharge the problem, making content production and propagation automatic, faster and easier. Researchers at Indiana University revealed a botnet of over 1,100 Twitter accounts seemingly operated using ChatGPT in July last year.

AI’s reach extends beyond visuals. It can churn out mountains of synthetic text, fabricate articles, and create a seemingly endless army of fake social media accounts. This is now a world where political discourse isn’t a clash of ideas but a cacophony of bots parroting lies to each other.