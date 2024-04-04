Niggles behind the falling current account deficit

The recent report of a significant decline in India’s current account deficit (CAD) has brought much relief regarding the nation’s macroeconomic fundamentals, especially concerning the external sector. India’s CAD has fallen sharply from 2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in October-December 2022-23, to 1.3 percent in July-September 2023-24, and further down to 1.2 percent in October-December 2023-24.

The CAD and current account balance, though not variables that monetary policy authorities or the government explicitly use to influence the economy, are crucial indicators for measuring the external balance of a country. In India, the fixation on CAD can also be attributed to the perceived impact it might have on the rupee-dollar exchange rate. A rising CAD is associated with the spectre of depreciation and costly macroeconomic adjustments.

What accounts for the falling CAD and is it time for India to rejoice for managing the external sector well? The current account, simply put, refers to the transactions that residents of India have with those of the rest of the world in terms of goods, services and incomes. These transactions encompass not only exports of gems and jewellery and import of oil and gold, but also include amounts spent by Indian tourists abroad, software service exports, and other service-related transactions. The current account also comprises investment income payments and remittances of Indians living abroad.

The trade deficit on account of goods has marginally increased by 0.4 percent year-on-year between Q3 2022-23 and Q3 2023-24. However, a closer examination of the data for 2023-24 reveals less encouraging figures. The trade deficit has surged by 26 percent between Q1 2023-24 and Q3 2023-24. Another critical component of the current account is the outgo on the primary income account, which has worsened by about 4 percent year-on-year between Q3 2022-23 and Q3 2023-24, but by 27 percent between Q1 2023-24 and Q3 2023-24.