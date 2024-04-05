Carnatic crossfire: Social bhakti vs musical shakti

As the crow flies, the predominantly Tamil Brahmin Chennai locality of Mylapore is only a mile or so from Alwarpet, an equally predominant TamBrahm area. Or, should one say ‘unequally’ predominant? In that lie the social nuances of the current controversy in Carnatic music.

Thodur Madabusi Krishna being awarded the title of Sangita Kalanidhi, the highest honour in Carnatic music, has so many dimensions it reminds one of Rashomon, the Akira Kurasawa film in which everyone appears right in their version of the truth. Krishna is getting extra marks because he stands for the in-vogue DEI (diversity equity inclusion) value system.

The challenge thrown by the Ranjani-Gayatri sister duo, who criticised the mighty gents of the Madras Music Academy, is stuff of both literature and pulp. You have caste, politics, diversity, musical excellence, aspirations, life goals and culture coming together for an epic conflict, like two ragas getting mixed up in a concert.

I wonder whom to take inspiration from on this: my great grandfather, who once argued for and against the TamBrahm practice of sandhya vandhanam (twilight ritual) to show his debating skills, or his composer brother-in-law (ergo, my great-grand-uncle), who won the Sangita Kalanidhi in 1940. Either way, I don’t fancy Carnatic music itself facing the music.

Both Krishna and RaGa are cult figures in the Carnatic world. Their conflict also echoes the current state of national politics, in which those who speak for social justice are pitted against those for whom culture, tradition and religious devotion are paramount. Caste makes it all so quirky, because, as Krishna notes, there are invisible screens that block those other than Brahmins from breaking into the upper echelons of the classical world dominated by a clutch of male-dominated sabhas, whose roads lead to the Music Academy, the Vatican of the Carnatic church.