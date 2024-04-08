Persistence of the Prime Minister’s detractors

They may not even consider themselves critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Only media professionals doing their duty. Or upholders of democratic values in India. Yet, certainly their detractors, even their admirers, see them primarily as Modi’s critics.

But criticism is important, even crucial, to global modernity, the prerequisite for improvement. So, now that Modi 3.0 is almost a certainty, might we look back to see how his critics have fared? What are their prospects in the next five years? To cut to the chase, my main argument is that, contrary to popular belief, most of them have actually done quite well. What this tells us about Modi sarkar or the nature of criticism in India, I hope to delve into later.

But, it might be best to begin with a caveat. I would have liked to call this column “All the Prime Minister’s Men”. Yet, that would have been so obviously misleading. For one, it would have harked back, at least for those in the know, to Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigative exposé All the President’s Men. Published 50 years ago, the book recounted the unravelling of Richard Nixon’s presidency following the Watergate scandal.

While the Modi sarkar has been repeatedly accused of misusing the state machinery, especially the Enforcement Directorate, against its political rivals, there is no evidence let alone the likelihood of such excesses reaching anywhere close to the criminal actions of former US president Nixon. No. By “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, I mean something quite different. But such a title is also inappropriate for another reason. Women as much as men make up the list of personages and personalities I wish to talk about.