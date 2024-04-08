The value of solitude and concentration

The old books, I find, are interestingly full of life lessons, not just those learned from kings and queens. For one, practical life tips are imparted through seemingly simple stories about everyday people in the Srimad Bhagavatam. But before we get to the story that I would like to retell, a little about the book itself. The Bhagavata Purana or Srimad Bhagavatam, said by some to have been composed over two millennia ago by Veda Vyasa, is considered a divine text, for it is the ‘biography’ of Mahavishnu, including that of Vishnu’s eighth avatar, Sri Krishna. As other puranas do, it discusses a wide range of topics from cosmology, geography and mythology to music, dance, yoga and culture.

Its poetry is greatly admired and quoted across regions, and in Assam it occupies the place of the murti in some temple sanctums. The text consists of 12 skandha or books, whose 332 adhyay or chapters add up to between 16,000 and 18,000 verses depending on the recension. The tenth book, with about 4,000 verses about the Krishnavatar, is the most popular.

It was the first purana to be translated into a European language, from a Tamil version to French in 1788, which introduced Europeans to Indian philosophy. In this story, Sri Krishna’s earthly ‘ancestor’, King Yadu, is told by a young ascetic about how he learned to focus on his goal.

Lavanya, said the ascetic, was a young lady whom he met on his travels. She was the daughter of a small cultivator who lived on the edge of a great forest of sal trees. He grew millet and vegetables and had but one cow, but it gave him, his wife and daughter plenty of good, rich milk. His fields were kind to him as were the weather gods.