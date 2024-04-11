Leaders without borders: Idea whose time may have come

The recent resignation of the prime minister of Portugal, António Costa, occasioned a number of chagrined headlines in India along the lines of ‘Goan-origin prime minister quits’. Costa’s origins in our coastal state of Goa—a former for us, and the recipient of a Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest Indian honour for foreign citizens of Indian descent for being the first Indian head of a European government. Now he was gone.

This sad news was followed by the shock resignation of 45-year-old Leo Varadkar, the son of an Indian immigrant, as prime minister of Ireland, “for personal and political reasons”. When Varadkar, then just 38 years old, became prime minister of Ireland in 2017, it was hailed in India as if it represented some sort of national triumph. “See—one of our boys has become their leader,” a Mumbaikar friend told me with great pride. I was impolite enough to remind him that he had opposed the election of Sonia Gandhi as prime minister of India on the very same grounds that he was hailing Varadkar’s anointment. “That’s different,” he replied lamely, before changing the subject with a crestfallen look on his face.

Most recently, the rise of Rishi Sunak as the prime minister of the United Kingdom has been widely celebrated in India, even by those who do not share his conservative brand of politics. But there, too, an election in the second half of this year is widely expected, and at least judging by the polls, to be likely to end his stint at 10 Downing Street.

A year that began with three prominent prime ministers of Indian descent in Europe is likely to end with none.

Most Indians will experience a sense of regret. Varadkar overcame what would once have been impossible odds to rise to the top. A generation ago, he would have been seen as too young, too “different” (he is gay), and too brown to aspire to head a Western democracy. His name marked him out, too, as foreign. And yet his victory showed how much the world had moved on from those sorts of prejudices, even while other tendencies suggested that xenophobia was on the rise.