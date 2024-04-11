Why the captain needs to be humble with the ranks

It is easy to advise a future leader to develop humility, but how should a leader develop humility? It is not easy. The reader could watch Nestle Chairman Suresh Narayan’s television interview with Shireen Bhan on his three Is of Inayat, Ibadat, Insaniyat. From my many years of observation and reflection, I have found some ideas to be helpful.

The general perception of and pedagogy on leadership suggest that humility and leadership do not sit well together, though humble leadership is touted as an essential feature of the ‘Tomorrow Leader’. This is not true in my experience.

Humility as a mindset

Power is an asset to be sensibly deployed. Humility is a mindset. A leader is bestowed with power to use it for some larger purpose. Humility is a mindset that requires three intrinsic beliefs—that the leader is not smarter than those who are around him or her, that it is possible for the leader to be wrong, and that vulnerability may be a leadership virtue.

Look at nations and companies. Try to identify political or corporate leaders who display a humble mindset. Don’t be disappointed if your list is miserably small.

Leadership is remembered by others for kindness and affection, and for taking genuine interest in others. I term this as ‘great relationship leadership’, which is as important as ‘great decisive leadership.’

Since the leader is constantly exercising authority that is derived from power, he or she is most likely unaware of the occasions when narcissism or inadvertent offence has crept into his or her behaviour. That is why the leader needs a ‘psychological mirror’ that reflects back the images of his or her narcissistic behaviour.

I brand this psychological mirror as ‘Clementine Mirror’, so named after Clementine, Winston Churchill’s wife. There are some stories that adduce to the calming effect she had on her temperamental and irascible husband. This surely helps a leader improve behaviour and build more durable relationships at work.