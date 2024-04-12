Fast forward to the past

ChatGPT, Llama, Microsoft Copilot, Claude—broad-spectrum, general-purpose AI tools that try to mimic human capabilities—get top billing in the press. They are indeed amazing, but their uses not so—summarising product reviews on Amazon, drafting indifferent art from verbal instructions, making up recipes from pictures of food and helping students write unremarkable essays. But the future of AI is more likely to be specialised machines for specific purposes. They will be apps or tools rather than intelligences, to be used in various sectors for pattern recognition at scales that the human mind cannot attempt.

For instance, while the Rosetta stone approach to decoding continues, AI is behind two projects to decipher lost languages like the writing system of the Indus Valley civilisation, and to decode a huge administrative archive found by Chicago University’s Oriental Institute in 1933 in the ruins of Persepolis, the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid empire.

DeepScribe is a joint project by the Oriental Institute and the Department of Computer Science at the University of Chicago, where the clay tablets, written mostly in cuneiform in the Elamite language, were photo-archived. Both language and script are known, but there are about 25,000 fragments, which would take thousands of man-hours to process. The project will train an AI on material already deciphered over about 80 years, to translate and catalogue what remains unanalysed. The larger objective is to develop a tool that can be applied to other undeciphered scripts and unknown languages, like the epigraphy of the Indus Valley civilisation.