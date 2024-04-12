When the grand old party commits grand blunders

In February 15, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s weekly journal Harijan published what purported to be his testament written on the day of his assassination, where he expressed his ideas regarding the constitutional form the Indian National Congress must assume. He wrote: “Though split into two, India having attained political independence through means devised by the Indian National Congress in its present shape and form, that is, as a propaganda vehicle and parliamentary machine, has outlived its use.”

Gandhiji envisioned the organisation’s emergence as a vehicle to promote social, moral and economic independence. He wrote, “It must be kept out of unhealthy competition with political parties and communal bodies. For these and similar other reasons, the AICC resolves to disband the existing Congress organisation and flower into a Lok Sevak Sangh.” He envisaged this organisation to be built at the grassroots level, from panchayats, with members following a strict moral code and working continuously to uplift the rural masses.

However, these thoughts died with him, and the Congress emerged as a political party that, over the years, contributed significantly to the country’s growth and evolution. Until the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru and, for many years after that, the Congress reigned supreme in the absence of any serious threat to its dominance. The threat came from within the Congress when it split a bit after Indira Gandhi assumed charge. The split resulted in the first serious en masse movement of Congressmen from the mother party and the formation of a splinter group that failed to seriously challenge the ruling party. Since then, several other regional groups have formed and wiped out the Congress in several states such as Uttar Pradesh.