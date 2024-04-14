The integral role of food in culture

So, if you, like me, missed this classic of world cinema when it debuted, perhaps because it never came your way or you were the wrong age or not even born yet, I’d suggest you read Blixen’s short story on the net and then watch the film on YouTube.

In sum, the story is about ‘conflicting values, symbolised by food’, as The New York Times put it back then. The action centres on the preparation and serving of a grand French dinner by a famous Parisian chef, Babette Hersant, a refugee in Denmark. Her art challenges ‘the dietary staple of a rural Danish community of ascetics. The enjoyment of superb food, or of other sensual pleasures, is anathema to the two spinsters who lead the pious sect. Suddenly confronted with the arrival of Babette, who has fled France in the Communard uprisings of 1871, they reluctantly allow her to do the cooking’. One day, Babette wins 10,000 francs in a lottery, giving her the resources to show her artistry.

If ever a story taught that “the one who eats everything must not treat with contempt the one who does not, and the one who does not eat everything must not judge the one who does, for God has accepted them” (Bible, Romans 14:3), it is Babette’s Feast. It transcends to a metaphor for God’s generosity as the General, the only gourmet at the table, recognises.

This recognition of food as part of God’s grace is found in all religions. Since we’re sharing Babette’s Feast, let’s look again at the Bible. Jesus drew from a compassionate vision of God, from divine commands as in Deuteronomy 24: 17 – 19: “Do not deprive the foreigner or the fatherless of justice, or take the cloak of the widow as a pledge. Remember that you were slaves in Egypt and the Lord your God redeemed you from there. That is why I command you to do this. When you are harvesting in your field and you overlook a sheaf, do not go back to get it. Leave it for the foreigner, the fatherless and the widow, so that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands.”