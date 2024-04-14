The troubled past between congress and the judiciary

The recent letter written by 600 lawyers to the Chief Justice of India expressing their “deepest anguish” about the manner in which a “vested interest group” was trying to pressure the judiciary and defame courts on the basis of “frivolous logic and stale political agendas” could not have come at a more appropriate time.

With so many politicians facing the heat because of corruption cases, the signatories to the latest missive to the Chief Justice refer to the “antics” of this group and caution him of the pressure tactics that are most obvious in cases involving corruption and tend to “threaten our democratic fabric”.

Taking a cue from the letter by these lawyers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say: “To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture.” Five decades ago, they had themselves called for a committed judiciary—“they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests, but desist from any commitment towards the nation.” This may sound harsh to the uninitiated, but for those who have lived through the dreadful Emergency (1975-77), this would be nothing more than a mild admonition.

The prime minister’s tweet has indeed triggered a flashback to some appalling events in the 1970s that undermined the judiciary and virtually rendered it incapable of performing its fundamental duty to uphold the constitution at that time. The first of these was former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to supersede three judges of the Supreme Court—Justices K S Hegde, J M Shelat and A N Grover—in order to make A N Ray the Chief Justice.