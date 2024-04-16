Ideas behind the nation’s new doctrines

The key to the credibility of BJP’s recently released manifesto lies in the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrably acquired mastery over the art of implementation. Central to his success is his flawless ideation and thoughtfulness that manifests in multiple ways. For example, in an informal chat he had once shared that he uses his wristwatch in such a way that the dial is beneath the wrist and not easily visible to the other person. When in conversation, this allows him to check time in an unobtrusive manner and moderate the dialogue’s length suitably.
Such thoughtfulness on the part of Modi, even about issues sounding trivial, is complemented by his ability to think big. What is remarkable about the ideas mooted by him is that they contain a fresh approach based on deep philosophical thinking and is wrapped together with an attractive slogan. Modi is not just a thought leader but also a wordsmith—his coinages hit at the core of the message in simple, intelligible terms. One can see three different categories of his ideas-turned-slogans. The first is that of lofty ideals, appealing to people to aim high and think big with the motivation of working towards a mission. The second category is basically about conveying his policy approaches. And the third is about public education, reaching out to people and informing them.
When it comes to lofty ideas and goals for the future, the prime minister started with ‘Ek Bharat, sreshtha Bharat’—which later became a passionately pursued national integration campaign. While on the one hand this slogan motivates people to work for the supremacy of India, on the other, it also reminds them that our strong national unity is a prerequisite for us making India sreshtha, or the best. Often, his appeals presented in the shape of a slogan empower people to aspire high and at the same time to work hard. Right in the thick of the Covid challenge, Modi made a passionate appeal to his countrymen to make India self-reliant, that is, working for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Another term, ‘saturation’, mirrors his holistic vision for national development. The term, a new addition by Modi to the development lexicon, means ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries are duly covered under a particular welfare scheme. In a way, his emphasis on saturation is reflective of the principle of antyodaya, where all those deprived are given high priority.
Came 2022 and his Independence Day address, and Prime Minister Modi again made a passionate appeal outlining what can be described as his National Renaissance Doctrine and appealing to his countrymen to adopt ‘Panch Pran’, or five pledges. In a way, these five commitments reflect his fundamental convictions about all that ails this great nation. They start with a resolve to make India a developed country; second, to erase all traces of servitude; third, to be proud of our legacy; fourth, to strengthen our unity; and fifth, for every Indian to abide by his duties as a citizen. These five pledges are fundamental to the core convictions of the prime minister, hitting at our national weaknesses and aiming for a drastic mindset change to create a ‘national mind’. The traces of Modi’s deep thinking behind Panch Pran was also evident in the way he mooted in 2014 the idea of having an International Yoga Day and again in 2023 when he promoted the Year of Millets.
Yet another example of his ability to help people relate with path-breaking concepts is the Life-Style for Environment approach, which was later given the shape of a global campaign. Adroitly and in a subtle manner, the prime minister has given a message to the rich nations that irresponsible lifestyles have caused a great harm to environment. The need of the hour is to solve the challenge faced by our planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development.
The other important category of ideas mooted by Modi is of those that indicate his thoughtful policy approach. He encapsulated his thinking in a meaningful yet attractive, alliterative slogan during the initial days of his 2014 campaign and later his government: ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’. This was a reassuring promise of democratising development while extending equal support to all, and dispelling all motivated propaganda that create apprehensions in people’s minds. Not to forget, that he progressively unfolded his ideas by adding ‘Sab ka vishwas’ and later ‘Sab ka prayas’, too.
‘Sab ka prayas’, or everyone’s efforts, reflects one of the fundamental convictions of Prime Minister Modi. He has always mentioned without mincing the words that development can’t be seen as just a government policy or a programme. It has to become a movement, reminding countrymen that they too have to contribute.
When it came to trade, commerce and industry, Make in India and ‘Vocal for local’ became two key slogans. While Make in India addresses the manufacturing community, the latter is an appeal to consumers at large. Reading between the lines, these twin-messages reflect BJP’s age old emphasis on swadeshi economy without being unmindful of the compulsions of a globalised world.
The third category of ideas mooted by Modi is in the form of attempts towards public education. Look at his new nomenclature for the disabled or apahij—divyang or divyang-jan, the terms coined by the prime minister to underscore his idea of instilling self-confidence among differently-abled persons in his bid for their mainstreaming. Same is the case for the term Aspirational District/Block, coined to replace the previous term, Most Backward District/Block. Also, the Last Indian Village at the border is now called as the First Indian Village, again a nomenclature change signalling a different approach. The same clarity about policy approaches is evident in his use of the terms cooperative federalism and women-led development.
All this underscores that a strong political will for flawless implementation emanates from passionate, creative ideation.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe | Senior BJP leader who has recently co-edited The Art of Implementation with Mukul Priyadarshi