Ideas behind the nation’s new doctrines

The key to the credibility of BJP’s recently released manifesto lies in the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrably acquired mastery over the art of implementation. Central to his success is his flawless ideation and thoughtfulness that manifests in multiple ways. For example, in an informal chat he had once shared that he uses his wristwatch in such a way that the dial is beneath the wrist and not easily visible to the other person. When in conversation, this allows him to check time in an unobtrusive manner and moderate the dialogue’s length suitably.

Such thoughtfulness on the part of Modi, even about issues sounding trivial, is complemented by his ability to think big. What is remarkable about the ideas mooted by him is that they contain a fresh approach based on deep philosophical thinking and is wrapped together with an attractive slogan. Modi is not just a thought leader but also a wordsmith—his coinages hit at the core of the message in simple, intelligible terms. One can see three different categories of his ideas-turned-slogans. The first is that of lofty ideals, appealing to people to aim high and think big with the motivation of working towards a mission. The second category is basically about conveying his policy approaches. And the third is about public education, reaching out to people and informing them.

When it comes to lofty ideas and goals for the future, the prime minister started with ‘Ek Bharat, sreshtha Bharat’—which later became a passionately pursued national integration campaign. While on the one hand this slogan motivates people to work for the supremacy of India, on the other, it also reminds them that our strong national unity is a prerequisite for us making India sreshtha, or the best. Often, his appeals presented in the shape of a slogan empower people to aspire high and at the same time to work hard. Right in the thick of the Covid challenge, Modi made a passionate appeal to his countrymen to make India self-reliant, that is, working for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.