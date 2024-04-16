Why demographic dividend eludes India’s gig economy

The rapid expansion of the gig or platform economy over the past decade has provided growing opportunities for India’s young population. It’s hardly surprising that this segment of the economy has seen the fastest growth in workforce—from 2.5 million in 2011-12 to nearly 13 million in the current fiscal, and is predicted to grow to 23 million by the end of the decade, according to NITI Aayog estimates. With such opportunities opening up for India’s youth, there are heightened expectations that the country has finally reached the stage from where demographic dividend can be reaped.

It may, however, be pointed out that the realisation of demographic dividend critically depends on the workforce’s ability to increase productivity under conditions that the International Labour Organization terms “decent work”. This implies that for India’s young workforce to progress, it is necessary to examine their working conditions so that appropriate policy interventions can be formulated.

Over the past two years, the NITI Aayog and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) provided similar perspectives on the ever-expanding platform economy, though they have focused on two distinct aspects. The NITI Aayog report, ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’, and the NCAER report, ‘Socio-economic Impact Assessment of Food Delivery Platform Workers’, convey similar messages. One, it confirms that the gig and platform economy creates opportunities for India’s youth and is the basis of reaping demographic dividend. Two, there is a move towards formalisation of the informal workforce, and it therefore acts as a tool for social protection. It’s a wonder how these reports could project such a cheery image, sidestepping discussions on the precarious nature of their work.