The shadow theatre of Indonesian power plays

Last August, I wrote about four general elections that had happened across Southeast Asia in 2022 and 2023. The four countries covered—the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia—showed an increasing sense of democratic deficit in the region. Much of the literature on the nature of political structures in Southeast Asia refer to the regional states as quasi-democratic or hybrid democracies, where the constant pulls and pressures of democratic processes are coupled with authoritarian ruling elites.

These elites have often been seen to have links to either the military governments that held power earlier (the Philippines); groups supporting huge conglomerates and business enterprises (Thailand); some form of single-party rule (Cambodia); or have had turbulent political coalitions based on racial politics (Malaysia).

The February 2024 elections in Indonesia added to the indication of a democratic slide in the region’s politics. As Indonesia completes 25 years of democracy—with the first vote in the post-Suharto period taking place in 1999—this year’s electoral process marked a watershed in understanding how its transition evolved.

In the post-Suharto period, Indonesia’s transition took place in what is popularly known as the reformasi (reform) period, which remains distinct from the earlier phase of democratic governance it enjoyed prior to the 1965 coup d’etat. To understand how democracy evolved in the country, it is imperative to see how its political order has been reshaped during critical periods.

The years 1949 to 1957 was a phase of consolidation following independence from the Dutch, which was the country’s first brush with parliamentary democracy. By 1957, when the situation across the archipelago became intense due to challenges from outer islands and resistance to government policies, Sukarno stated Western models of parliamentary democracy were not compatible with the “soul of Indonesia”, an allusion to the Javanese concept of power, which is hierarchical in nature.