Why one size does not fit all of northeast

While the celebrations among migrants whose statelessness is promised a quicker and honourable resolution is natural, the objection to it is much more complex. For instance, if the protest against CAA elsewhere in India is largely about a perceived discrimination against Muslims migrants, thereby giving Indian citizenship a colour of religious nationalism, this cannot be said of the Northeast, especially Assam and the states that were once a part of it. Meghalaya is one of them. People here are less discriminate and want all immigrants out, regardless of religion.

The angst over inflow of migrants is endemic in the Northeast. The popular explanation is that ethnic communities here, with the exception of a few, are demographically tiny and vulnerable to being marginalised by an influx of communities far superior in numbers. Few have empathised more with this predicament than Nari Rustomji, a civil servant in the crucial years before and after independence. In his Imperilled Frontiers: India’s North-Eastern Borderlands, while acknowledging the inevitability and universality of the march of development and population movements, he pleads that these changes be regulated to ensure these small communities are able to absorb the changes without detriment to their own social organisms. When this is not so, Rustomji rightly predicted, the consequence will be social friction.

In Assam, this apprehension is most profound and complex. Though not in watertight compartments, the state is today geographically and linguistically divided between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. Assamese speakers in the former are generally opposed to the CAA, while Bengali Hindus in the latter welcome it. The six-year ‘anti-foreigner’ agitation that concluded with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 was a high point of this friction.

There have been other tragic flashpoints. The Sylhet Referendum on the eve of Indian independence is one. When the Radcliffe Line was being drawn to decide the contours of East Pakistan in this sector, the Hindus in Sylhet hoped to belong to India and be a part of Assam. However, the Assamese leadership at the time, nurturing the hurt of Bengali dominance during British days, refused this as with Sylhet, Assam would become a Bengali majority state.