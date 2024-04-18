Opening the wrong gates to PhD aspirants

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recent notice on using National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions has stirred a hornet’s nest. A section of academicians and students are up in arms, resisting the move as they feel it is regressive. They contend that centralised tests, while serving no useful purpose, are counterproductive and rob academia of academic and administrative freedom.

Traditionally, the NET, held biannually in June and December, has been primarily considered for awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and as an eligibility criterion for appointment as assistant professors for candidates holding post-graduate degrees. Under the new directive, successful NET candidates will be categorised into three groups. Category one includes individuals eligible for PhD admission with JRF and assistant professor appointments. Candidates in category two are eligible for assistant professor appointments and PhD admission without JRF. The third category is those eligible just for PhD admission.

The UGC’s rationale behind this policy shift is two-fold. Firstly, it aims to streamline the admission process, sparing students the burden of undertaking multiple examinations for PhD programmes. Secondly, the move aligns with the objectives stated in the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates implementing a single test for PhD admissions. Effective from academic year 2024-25, the UGC has mandated all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to adhere to these guidelines.

To assess the ramifications of such a decision, it is imperative to examine the test under consideration. The NET comprises two papers: the first assesses candidates’ teaching and research aptitude, while the second evaluates their subject knowledge. However, those familiar with the test would likely concur that its reliance on objective-type questions with no negative marking tends to prioritise memorisation over deep understanding and application of knowledge.