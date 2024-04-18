The many angles in Maharashtra’s poll geometry

Maharashtra is seeing a straight and hard fight between the two national alliances, NDA and INDIA. The NDA is contesting through four parties in the state—the BJP, Shinde Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar NCP (AP-NCP) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha—and INDIA is represented by three parties—the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena (UT-SS) and Sharad Pawar NCP. The alliances are appealing to different sections of Maharashtrian society.

The BJP has given Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar—NDA’s two Maratha faces—the responsibility of attracting the community towards the bloc. The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, with pockets of support in Marathwada, north Maharashtra and west Maharashtra, is mobilising the Dhangar (herder) community. The BJP, for itself, has focused on the OBCs. On the ground, there is palpable discontent against the Narendra Modi government on economic issues; at the same time, people express satisfaction with Modi’s leadership.

The state’s political axes are aligned along community lines—upper castes versus Marathas, Marathas versus OBCs, and upper castes versus SCs. Each division has a different social base. This makes the sub-regional contexts fascinating.

Vidarbha

The Vidarbha division is socially distinct from the others because its base is made of OBCs. The main contest here is between the Congress and the BJP. East Vidarbha has six Lok Sabha seats; two of the six are reserved—Ramtek for SC candidates and Gadchiroli-Chimur for scheduled tribes. The other constituencies feature OBC candidates from one side or the other—Vilas Thackeray in Nagpur, Ramdas Tadas in Wardha, Amar Kale also in Wardha, Sudhir Mungantiwar in Chandrapur and Pratibha Dhanurkar in Chandrapur. Modi has aggressively campaigned on OBC issues in East Vidarbha and his party has fielded Tadas and Mungantiwar.

Among the four seats in western Vidarbha, Amravati is reserved for SCs. There is a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP). Voters upset with incumbent MP Navneet Kaur Rana are turning to the PJP instead of the Congress. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is contesting in Akola, Buldhana and Yavatmal, where it is contesting with OBC candidates against Maratha or Kunbi ones. The division of anti-BJP votes in these seats is going to be between the VBA and INDIA parties. UT-SS has some social support in this division, too.