AI-yo, will deepfakes die of an overkill?

‘Crying wolf’ is an old idiom for mistaking a false call for a real one, as the fictional boy’s tale of making up threats from a wild animal taught us. You can’t be crying wolf all the time. In the Digital Age, we could be ‘Crying snow leopard’—which would take you to the Himalayan heights of fake visuals as artificial intelligence takes illusions to the next level.

Around All Fools’ Day this month, we saw the virally transmitted photo of a mountain girl, said to be from Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, sitting in front of snow-capped mountains next to a snow leopard that she was said to have raised since it was a cub. Only, it was fake. But this fakedom was not realised until the girl and her pet leopard had been cheerfully circulated.

Next, we had someone we thought was Pandit Ravi Shankar playing the sitar in a social media post by the State Bank of India. It wasn’t the maestro but someone with a face looking like an elongated version of the musician’s, and on closer look, the sitar turned out to be a guitar! SBI, already pummelled for its electoral bonds-linked postures, has since taken off the ad. There is only so much music you can face in a month, with or without a fake Ravi Shankar. And there is only so much string-pulling you can do before you are subjected to leg-pulling.

Those of us anticipating more AI-linked fakes this season have not been disappointed. With the general elections on amid rumours, innuendos and WhatsApp University machinations, even Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, which we thought was a tribal-rich Remotistan, now boasts of fake videos. An aide of Congress leader Kamal Nath in his backyard has been booked along with a TV journalist for circulating an allegedly fake obscene video of the BJP candidate in the constituency. This is serious in a season when candidates are best seen and not be obscene.