Why inflation isn’t always about price rise

Central bankers want you to believe they are comic book superheroes engaged in a Manichaean battle against inflation. This ignores the detail that their actions—incontinent monetary policy for more than a decade—have contributed to the problem. Close scrutiny reveals the shallowness of the entire debate.

Inflation is supposed to measure the change in prices of goods and services. But of what? Measures use a basket of items that frequently bears little resemblance to what the average person consumes. In the 1980s, the finance minister of a Latin American country experiencing hyper-inflation justified the exclusion of certain items whose prices were rising rapidly on the basis that they were so expensive no one could afford them anyway.

Measurement problems abound. The housing component, frequently constituting a quarter of inflation indices, often uses the owners’ equivalent rent, which is highly subjective, with a small change in weighting—such as for single-family homes—affecting the outcome. There are multiple measures—consumer price index, producer price index, GDP price deflator— that produce different, often irreconcilable, results. Data-dependent central bankers can fit the statistics to policy.

The effects of goods and services inflation are not straightforward. It can affect living standards, especially where nominal household income does not keep pace with rising prices. It disadvantages those on fixed incomes. It can reduce savings. Where compensated for by interest rate rises, it affects borrowers, crimping spending or, in extreme cases, resulting in default. Rapid price fluctuations create uncertainty around consumption and investment decisions. It exacerbates social inequality, favouring asset-owning higher-income groups.