Why we must see red

There was a recent report of a prominent classical dancer declaring that a male colleague should not be dancing, as he was black as a crow. This, according to her, was not aesthetically pleasing. The fact that she belonged to a region where the natural tone of the skin is in the darker shades made her comment even more outrageous. Another tragic report was that of a father in Vijayawada poisoning his 18-month-old daughter as she was dark-skinned.

There is a deep-rooted prejudice in our country against dark skin. This has given rise to a flourishing and exploitative cosmetic industry. From infamous chemical bleaches and fairness creams to the glutathione promise, there is an endeavour to sell an illusory standard of beauty as being light-skinned. I am struck by the irony that the cosmetic industry is making its profits by changing dark to light when it’s skin, and white to black when it’s hair. It thrives on people unhappy with their appearance.

A look at matrimonial ads, the lack of acceptance of dark-skinned models in the fashion industry or as female leads in the film industry shows the extent of bias. This is surprising in a country where we worship the dark- skinned Krishna and Draupadi, the dusky wife of the Pandavas, is celebrated for her beauty and valour.

The history of colourism in India is often linked to caste. There is a theory that the light-skinned Aryan invaders subjugated the dark-skinned indigenous population and introduced the Varna or caste system based on colour. Caste is considered India’s version of racism, a weapon to oppress certain socio-economic groups. Those who worked long hours under the sun emerged with darker skin. However, the intermingling of the races over the centuries has created a blended palette in our country. Variations in skin colour are often seen within the same family.