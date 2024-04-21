Thrilling reminders of sacred geography

Last week, I was in Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami—the first such celebration in the Janmasthan since 1528. After a blissful, easily accomplished darshan, I was taken to a remote corner of Ayodhya, away from the crowds, for a visit to the Sarayu river. It was a tricky walk down the broken, stone-littered steps of the ghat to the pale, ashy ‘beach’ below. I spent some time looking at the river, overwhelmed by the thought that Sri Rama took jal samadhi in it at the end of his avatar. What poignant memories did the Sarayu brim with, as did the Yamuna and Ganga. I carried away a strong sense of sacred geography. This got a strong, new impetus on the drive to Ayodhya airport when I suddenly spotted an overhead sign for Naimisharanya.

I was familiar with this name through the Srimad Bhagavatam, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. But I had never seen the name outside holy books. To suddenly see it marked as a real place was an unexpected thrill. I took to recalling whatever I had read about Naimisharanya and dived into its history when I got home.

Naimisharanya is located by the River Gomti in Sitapur district, 94 km from Lucknow. ‘Naimisha’ is taken by some to mean ‘of a minute’ since one story goes that a chakra given by Lord Brahma was thrown by a rishi and instantly sanctified this spot in that region. It finds mention as a dense forest in several ancient scriptures, including the Mahabharata. I read that Naimisharanya, meaning the Forest of Naimisha, or Neemsar as it’s called today, is a place connected with Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Sati Devi and Lord Shiva. One ancient belief is it is where Lord Vishnu cut up Sati Devi’s body into pieces. Her heart is said to have fallen at Naimisharanya, so it is a powerful Shakti Peeth. Many scriptures are said to have been shared here by Rishis.