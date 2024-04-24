India’s episodic diplomacy ignores the big picture

Two conjoined developments last week in the US Congress need to be understood for their far-reaching consequences for the world order that will inevitably appear on Indian shores sooner rather than later. The first is about the House of Representatives passing the bill last Saturday for a whopping $61.8-billion aid to Ukraine, and the second devolves upon a bill on the House floor titled the 21st Century Peace Through Strength Act, tabled by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, in these troubled times when the “world is on fire”.

McCaul’s bill sets a new threshold in the US’s sanctions policy towards adversaries, which allows the transfer of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the US to meet Ukraine’s needs. It is rather Kafkaesque that the US proposes to fund its proxy war against Russia with Russian reserves. To be sure, the European Union will follow suit. McCaul is a hugely influential Republican politician from Texas and he figured lately as a key interlocutor in the complex manoeuvring that resulted in Donald Trump signing off on the Ukraine aid bill on Friday in a thrilling restoration of “bipartisan consensus” in foreign policy, belying the polarisation in American politics when it comes to the core issues of the preservation of the US’s global hegemony.

Russia and China have been apprehending such a historic escalation of the weaponisation of the dollar by the US, empowering itself to confiscate the reserves of adversaries and utilising them as funds to rearm itself. The subtext here is that Washington is retracting from its solemn commitment of the early 1970s to make the dollar freely available to all countries for transactions in return for acceptance of its status as reserve currency of the international community—enabling the US, in turn, to live a profligate lifestyle by printing its currency wantonly and risking massive debt burden (touching $34 trillion in April and adding $1 trillion worth of debt to the total balance every 100 days). The US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned in February that the nation is on an “unsustainable” path, as apparent also from the diminishing credibility of US bonds and recent surges in gold and bitcoin prices.