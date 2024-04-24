The changing politics of aspiration in digital age

While mapping Indian political shifts, it helps to watch the intersection of three matrices—aspiration and anxieties, digital and local, and cultural and material. The binding thread in this maze is the country’s youth, the anchor of the political shift.

Factor this: 66 percent of India’s population is under the age of 35, which combines the bulk of millennials and Gen Z born in the post-Mandal and post-socialistic era. Then consider that 98 percent of the millennial and Gen Z cohorts are active smartphone users who watch mobile videos every day. Keep in mind that internet data consumption is increasing even in rural India. This mix of factors informs the digital citizenry that is in search of a relatable anchor. Thus, while caste, community and ethnic identities matter among young people, their aspirations are mediated more through the prism of material politics, which is beyond the discourses of government jobs and reservations.

Political parties wanting to attract these votes focus on three factors: the ability to reach out to millennials and Gen-Z, speak a language of aspirational politics that resonates with the majority of these cohorts, and project leaders who are relatable across spatial and communitarian divides. It would be interesting to see the relative location of the two big national parties, the BJP and Congress, on this.

For the Congress, while their national organisational and leadership profile is much weaker than BJP, their social media presence has reasonable parity against the ruling party. This is visible from the fact that even when BJP wins elections, it often struggles to maintain a lead in narrative wars—as was evident during the farmers’ protest and the Manipur violence.